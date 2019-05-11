The Best NFL Team at Every Position Entering 2019

7 of 10

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Depth Chart: Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano, Lorenzo Alexander, Eli Harold, Vosean Joseph, Julian Stanford, Deon Lacey, Corey Thompson

The Buffalo Bills' off-ball linebackers possess traits needed to defend a growing number of pass-catching running backs and receiving tight ends. The unit also has a consistent pass-rusher.

At 6'5", 250 pounds with 34½-inch arms and uncanny athleticism, Tremaine Edmunds can play the length of the field and pose a strong threat to the passing game over the middle. Last year, he ranked second in pass breakups (12) among linebackers, snagged two interceptions and led the team in solo tackles (80).

On the weak side, Matt Milano's ability to track the ball in the air forces quarterbacks to think twice about attacking the middle of the field. He was one of five linebackers to finish with three or more interceptions in 2018. The 2017 fifth-rounder also listed second on the team in tackles for a loss (12).

Lorenzo Alexander gives this group an edge over the other units. In the latter stages of his career, he's elevated his play with an impact in three major aspects on defense.

In 2018, the 35-year-old logged a career-high nine pass breakups and snagged two of his three career interceptions. He was third on the team with 11 tackles for a loss as a reliable run defender. Despite his role as an off-ball linebacker, the two-time Pro Bowler brought constant pocket pressure off the second level of the defense, logging 6.5 sacks.

The Bills signed four-year veteran Eli Harold and selected Vosean Joseph in the fifth round of this year's draft. Both have the ability to replace Alexander as a supplemental pass-rusher at the position.



Runner-Up: Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys unit checks two boxes with strong conviction: covering the run sideline-to-sideline and intermediate pass coverage.

In 2018, Jaylon Smith logged four sacks, but he's not established in that area yet. If he shows consistency as a pass-rusher, the Notre Dame product and Leighton Vander Esch could become the league's best off-ball linebacker duo in the near future.

In a Pro Bowl year, Vander Esch finished second leaguewide in solo tackles (102). He also snagged two interceptions and broke up seven passes. Along with Smith, the Boise State product has played so well that 2016 All-Pro Sean Lee will likely see a reduced role going forward. The 32-year-old has struggled with injuries, missing 17 contests over the last four seasons.