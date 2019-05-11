The Best NFL Team at Every Position Entering 2019

The Best NFL Team at Every Position Entering 2019May 11, 2019
It's almost impossible for an NFL team to field a Pro Bowler or All-Pro at every position in a single season. Free agency, offseason contract disputes and early retirements make it difficult to retain elite players, not to mention injuries can derail even the most talented squads. During the offseason, front offices attempt to shore up weaknesses and further develop the already-strong spots on the roster.
For the most part, we can pinpoint the top groups on the depth chart. Those positions have productive starters, quality reserves equipped to take the field and rookies with high upside.
Keep in mind, the first unit doesn't tell the full story at each position on the roster. Every year, backups play significant snaps for their injured teammates or take over for underperforming starters.
Looking at production over the last few years—or over the last year for rookies—we'll highlight which teams have the best collection of talent at each position.
Quarterback: New Orleans Saints
Depth Chart: Drew Brees, Teddy Bridgewater, Taysom Hill
Drew Brees' pass attempts have dropped over the last three seasons, but he still delivers an accurate ball at 40 years old. In fact, the 12-time Pro Bowler led the league in completion percentage in 2017 and 2018. He also topped all signal-callers with a 115.7 quarterback rating last year.
In 2018, Brees connected with 74.4 percent of his targets, breaking the NFL record of 72.0 percent—a record he set the year before. He's an iron man, missing no more than one game in a single season with the New Orleans Saints.
But just in case, the Saints have Teddy Bridgewater waiting in the wings. Although he's four years removed from his only Pro Bowl season, the 26-year-old was the starting QB for the 2018 regular-season finale and goes into his second year within the system. The experience should help him grasp the offense quickly if called upon.
The Saints' quarterback room has a unique talent in Taysom Hill, who puts this group over the top. He's labeled a quarterback, but the coaching staff uses the athletic playmaker as a ball-carrier, receiver and kick returner. The 28-year-old ran for two scores during the 2018 season and caught a touchdown pass in the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams back in January.
Runner-Up: Los Angeles Rams
The Rams earn an honorable mention with two-time Pro Bowler Jared Goff as the starter and Blake Bortles in the primary backup spot. The former is an ascending talent who notched career highs in yards (4,688) and touchdowns (32) last season; the latter has five years of experience under center with the Jacksonville Jaguars and adds another dimension with his legs. Bortles ranks third behind Cam Newton and Russell Wilson in rushing yards (1,775) between the 2014-18 seasons.
Running Back: San Francisco 49ers
Depth Chart: Matt Breida, Tevin Coleman, Jerick McKinnon, Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Austin Walter, Kyle Juszczyk (FB)
In today's league, the best running back stables aren't filled with potential 1,000-yard rushers. There's been a shift toward an emphasis on pass-catching ability in the backfield, so the top tailbacks can also rack up receiving yards in the short passing game.
The San Francisco 49ers don't have any superstars in the backfield but roster three running backs who can play all three downs and contribute in passing situations. Matt Breida led the team in rushing last season with 814 yards and three touchdowns; he also caught 27 passes for 261 yards and two scores.
In 2018, Tevin Coleman put together his best season yet, logging 1,076 yards from scrimmage as a starter in 14 out of 16 games. Through four years, he's recorded a combined 3,350 yards as a ball-carrier and receiver.
Jerick McKinnon tore his ACL last September, but assuming he returns to action, he adds a skill set similar to Coleman. In 2017, he racked up 570 rushing yards and 471 receiving yards for the Minnesota Vikings. Head coach Kyle Shanahan could use him to exploit linebackers in short-coverage zones.
The 49ers' top three running backs could all potentially eclipse 1,000 yards from scrimmage in the upcoming season.
Runner-Up: New England Patriots
The Patriots have more defined roles on their running back depth chart, and the talent isn't as versatile as the 49ers'. As a rookie, Sony Michel proved he could carry the majority load in the backfield. He logged 20-plus rush attempts six times through the Pats' Super Bowl run, but the 24-year-old only caught eight total passes.
James White ranked second in receiving yards among running backs last season, but he could lose some snaps to rookie third-rounder Damien Harris in the upcoming campaign. Rex Burkhead can catch out of the backfield and will likely take on a short-yardage role. Two years ago, the 28-year-old scored four of his five rushing touchdowns less than four yards from the goal line.
Wide Receiver: Los Angeles Rams
Depth Chart: Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Josh Reynolds, Mike Thomas, Austin Proehl, JoJo Natson, KhaDarel Hodge
Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods were one of two wideout tandems to eclipse 1,200 receiving yards last season. Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster formed the other duo; the Pittsburgh Steelers have since traded Brown to the Oakland Raiders.
In addition to the Los Angeles Rams' productive one-two punch at receiver, Cooper Kupp was on pace for 990 yards and 10 touchdowns before he tore his ACL in November. Josh Reynolds replaced him in three-wide receiver sets and finished with 402 yards and five touchdowns.
Head coach Sean McVay plans to have Kupp back on the field in Week 1, which means the Rams will have three wideouts capable of leading the team in receiving yards. Reynolds' productive experience adds the finishing touches on the best group at the position from spots one to four on the depth chart.
Defensive coordinators cannot focus on one or two primary receivers with those four playmakers equipped to impact a game on any down.
Runner-Up: Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons wide receiver corps doesn't run four deep like the Rams' unit, but it boasts a strong top three. Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Mohamed Sanu have a slight edge over the Cleveland Browns' trio.
Odell Beckham Jr. has missed 16 games over the last two years, and Jarvis Landry had a career-low 54.4 percent catch rate last season. Rashard Higgins has not produced consistently over three terms.
In 2018, Jones led the league in receiving yards (1,677), and Ridley was one of seven wideouts to score at least 10 touchdowns—the only rookie in the group. Sanu has three consecutive 50-catch seasons.
Tight End: Indianapolis Colts
Depth Chart: Eric Ebron, Jack Doyle, Gabe Holmes, Mo Alie-Cox, Ross Travis, Billy Brown, Hale Hentges
Eric Ebron broke out in 2018, his first season with the Indianapolis Colts, amassing 750 yards and 13 touchdowns. He tied for second in the league in receiving scores with Green Bay Packers wideout Davante Adams. Now, the five-year veteran is aiming a little higher, per Indianapolis Star's Joel Erickson.
"I believe Gronk still holds the record for most touchdowns," Ebron said. "So, if I want to do anything that is gonna be real spectacular or really good, I gotta go get 17."
Quarterback Andrew Luck will have Ebron coming off his most productive year and Jack Doyle on the mend from offseason hip surgery; he's on track to participate in training camp.
Doyle only suited up for six games during the last term because of hip and kidney ailments. At full strength, he's a playmaker. The Pro Bowl tight end ranked second on the team in catches (139) and receiving yards (1,274) in 2016-17.
Runner-Up: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end duo takes a backseat because Cameron Brate's yards totals have declined over the last two years. He's still a threat in the red zone with 20 touchdowns in the same span. O.J. Howard projects as the chain-mover between the two; his yards increased from 2017 to 2018.
Head coach Bruce Arians' aggressive style may elevate both big-body pass-catchers, especially with wideout DeSean Jackson's departure via trade to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Offensive Line: Indianapolis Colts
Starters: Anthony Castonzo (LT), Quenton Nelson (LG), Ryan Kelly (C), Mark Glowinski (RG), Braden Smith (RT)
Reserves: Le'Raven Clark, Evan Boehm, J'Marcus Webb, Javon Patterson, De'Ondre Wesley, Joe Haeg, Jackson Barton, William Poehls, Josh Andrews, Antonio Garcia
Is this a dream? Once upon a time, the Colts offensive line shouldered the blame for all the hits Luck took in the pocket. Last year, Indianapolis ranked second in pass protection with the fourth-most adjusted line yards (4.8), per Football Outsiders.
The Colts have a front line that not only protects Luck but also efficiently clears running lanes for ball-carriers. The same five-man group will return with All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson and right tackle Braden Smith set to grow through experience in their sophomore seasons.
The coaching staff developed Mark Glowinski into a solid starter at right guard. If center Ryan Kelly and left tackle Anthony Castonzo stay healthy, this unit should rank near the top in pass protection and run-blocking again.
Runner-Up: New England Patriots
According to Football Outsiders, the Patriots finished within the top three in pass protection and adjusted line yards (5.0), but they lost a crucial component to their line. The front office didn't re-sign left tackle Trent Brown, who inked a deal with the Raiders.
New England, however, has multiple options to replace Brown. Isaiah Wynn, a 2018 first-round pick, or rookie third-rounder Yodny Cajuste could take over the spot on quarterback Tom Brady's blind side. Both have collegiate experience at the position.
Defensive Line: Green Bay Packers
Depth Chart: Za'Darius Smith (DE), Kenny Clark (NT), Mike Daniels (DE), Preston Smith (EDGE), Kyler Fackrell (EDGE)
Reserves: Rashan Gary, Kingsley Keke, Dean Lowry, Montravius Adams, Fadol Brown, Reggie Gilbert, James Looney, Eric Cotton, Greg Roberts, Tyler Lancaster, Deon Simon, Brady Sheldon, Kendall Donnerson, Randy Ramsey
Clearly, the Packers front office made a concerted effort to bulk up the defense, but it's important to note the type of players joining the front.
Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith should have an immediate impact on the pass rush. The former logged a career-high 8.5 sacks last season with the Baltimore Ravens; the latter frequently dropped into coverage during his final campaign in Washington, but he had two eight-sack seasons in four years.
In addition to those two, Kyler Fackrell is coming off his best campaign with 10.5 sacks; he recorded three in a single game twice last season. Kenny Clark and Mike Daniels have found success penetrating the pocket on the interior in recent years.
The Packers could have five defenders capable of reaching the quarterback on the field simultaneously. Za'Darius Smith possesses the strength to bolster the team's 22nd-ranked run defense. In a reserve role, Dean Lowry can take the field to thwart the ground attack on early downs.
Green Bay's rookie selections propelled this defensive front to the top spot. Rashan Gary must translate his physical tools into production, but he provides more upside for the pass rush. Kingsley Keke had a standout senior season at Texas A&M with 7.5 sacks.
Runner-Up: Cleveland Browns
Cleveland's collection of talent doesn't measure up to Green Bay's, but its front four will garner some acknowledgment in the upcoming season. The Browns have Myles Garrett, a rising star, on one end and a consistent veteran pass-rusher in Olivier Vernon on the opposite side.
In the middle, Larry Ogunjobi and Sheldon Richardson have the ability to shoot gaps—and flush quarterbacks toward Garrett and Vernon on the edges. The two interior defenders combined for 10 sacks last season; Richardson logged 4.5 with the Minnesota Vikings.
Off-Ball Linebackers: Buffalo Bills
Depth Chart: Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano, Lorenzo Alexander, Eli Harold, Vosean Joseph, Julian Stanford, Deon Lacey, Corey Thompson
The Buffalo Bills' off-ball linebackers possess traits needed to defend a growing number of pass-catching running backs and receiving tight ends. The unit also has a consistent pass-rusher.
At 6'5", 250 pounds with 34½-inch arms and uncanny athleticism, Tremaine Edmunds can play the length of the field and pose a strong threat to the passing game over the middle. Last year, he ranked second in pass breakups (12) among linebackers, snagged two interceptions and led the team in solo tackles (80).
On the weak side, Matt Milano's ability to track the ball in the air forces quarterbacks to think twice about attacking the middle of the field. He was one of five linebackers to finish with three or more interceptions in 2018. The 2017 fifth-rounder also listed second on the team in tackles for a loss (12).
Lorenzo Alexander gives this group an edge over the other units. In the latter stages of his career, he's elevated his play with an impact in three major aspects on defense.
In 2018, the 35-year-old logged a career-high nine pass breakups and snagged two of his three career interceptions. He was third on the team with 11 tackles for a loss as a reliable run defender. Despite his role as an off-ball linebacker, the two-time Pro Bowler brought constant pocket pressure off the second level of the defense, logging 6.5 sacks.
The Bills signed four-year veteran Eli Harold and selected Vosean Joseph in the fifth round of this year's draft. Both have the ability to replace Alexander as a supplemental pass-rusher at the position.
Runner-Up: Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys unit checks two boxes with strong conviction: covering the run sideline-to-sideline and intermediate pass coverage.
In 2018, Jaylon Smith logged four sacks, but he's not established in that area yet. If he shows consistency as a pass-rusher, the Notre Dame product and Leighton Vander Esch could become the league's best off-ball linebacker duo in the near future.
In a Pro Bowl year, Vander Esch finished second leaguewide in solo tackles (102). He also snagged two interceptions and broke up seven passes. Along with Smith, the Boise State product has played so well that 2016 All-Pro Sean Lee will likely see a reduced role going forward. The 32-year-old has struggled with injuries, missing 17 contests over the last four seasons.
Cornerback: Baltimore Ravens
Depth Chart: Brandon Carr, Marlon Humphrey, Jimmy Smith, Tavon Young, Maurice Canady, Anthony Averett, Iman Marshall, Cyrus Jones, Justin Bethel, Terrell Bonds, Stanley Jean-Baptiste, Bennett Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens have four cover men capable of starting on the perimeter: Brandon Carr, Marlon Humphrey, Jimmy Smith and Tavon Young. It's an above-average quartet because of usage flexibility.
Young had a strong rookie campaign on the perimeter in 2016, recording eight pass breakups and two interceptions. After missing the entire 2017 season because of a torn ACL, he flashed his playmaking ability—mostly in the slot—with a pick, five passes defensed, two sacks and two fumble recoveries for scores.
Carr also took snaps in the slot last season. He's a solid veteran in this group, logging six interceptions and 23 pass breakups since signing with the Ravens during the 2017 offseason.
Humphrey's solid play in two seasons allows the coaching staff to shuffle the deck or compensate for absences in the secondary. Smith has missed 13 games over the last three terms. The second-year cornerback has filled his spot with adequate coverage since entering the league as the 16th overall pick of the 2017 draft.
According to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, general manager Eric DeCosta doesn't plan to trade Smith and intends to maintain the team's strength at cornerback. If that's the case, the Ravens have quality and versatility in a group that can stifle pass-heavy offenses.
Runner-Up: Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings have more depth than the Ravens at cornerback, but the top two players at the position struggled throughout the 2018 campaign. Head coach Mike Zimmer called out Xavier Rhodes in March. "He needs to play up to his ability level," Zimmer told reporters. "We're paying him a lot of money. He needs to play up to that contract."
Trae Waynes battled a knee injury and suffered multiple concussions last season. He finished with eight pass breakups and one interception.
If Rhodes and Waynes bounce back, they'll lead a talented group with slot cornerback Mackensie Alexander and two cover men that flashed during their rookie seasons in Mike Hughes and Holton Hill. The latter will serve a four-week suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.
Safety: Miami Dolphins
Depth Chart: Reshad Jones, T.J. McDonald, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Walt Aiken, Maurice Smith, Chris Lammons
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores will have the luxury of mixing and matching his safety group against opponents on a week-to-week basis.
Two-time Pro Bowler Reshad Jones has the range for deep coverage. T.J. McDonald can step into the box to supplement the run defense. Minkah Fitzpatrick has the tools to help out in both areas.
Fitzpatrick's ability to line up on the outside or the inside provides a unique wrinkle to the Dolphins' safety group. The previous regime split his duties among three roles, per Alain Poupart of the team's official website: "Fitzpatrick started 11 games for the Dolphins last season—five at safety, three as the nickelback and three at cornerback."
In 2018, Jones, McDonald and Fitzpatrick recorded a combined eight interceptions—a major reason why this team ranked second in interceptions (21). Expect Flores to keep all three on the field for at least 75 percent of the defensive snaps like former defensive coordinator Matt Burke did last year.
Runner-Up: Atlanta Falcons
If Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal came into the season healthy, the Falcons would have a strong argument for the top spot. Both safeties will attempt to bounce back after significant injuries ended their 2018 seasons.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's D. Orlando Ledbetter, Allen (Achilles) and Neal (ACL) have been cleared for workouts. The former signed a three-year, $19.5 million extension last August; the latter had a Pro Bowl 2017 campaign. They'll join Damontae Kazee, who took advantage of the extra snaps at safety, finishing as one of three players with a league-leading seven interceptions in 2018.
Special Teams: Seattle Seahawks
Starters: Jason Myers (K), Michael Dickson (P), Tyler Lockett (KR)
Last season, Jason Myers earned his first Pro Bowl invite, converting on 91.7 percent of his field-goal attempts. The New York Jets opted to let him walk, and he'll replace now-retired Sebastian Janikowski with the Seattle Seahawks.
Myers was one of two players to split the uprights six times from 50-plus yards out. He showed vast improvement from long distance. Prior to the 2018 campaign, the four-year veteran made 10 of 19 from that range. Assuming he's consistent, Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein will have competition for the strongest accurate leg in the NFC West.
Michael Dickson took the league by storm with his drop kicks; he also ranked second in average yards per punt (48.2) last year.
In 2018, Tyler Lockett assumed a bigger role in the passing game, but he still managed to average 25.9 yards per kick return and logged the eighth-longest return (84 yards).
Runner-Up: Baltimore Ravens
Justin Tucker had two notable blemishes during the 2018 season. In Week 7, he missed a game-tying extra point against the Saints. The 29-year-old also misfired for the first time in the postseason on a 50-yard field goal. Still, the seven-year veteran put together an All-Pro campaign with an 89.7 percent accuracy rate.
Sam Koch tied his career high with 47.4 yards per punt, which ranked fourth in the league. Although punting doesn't sell tickets, the 2015 Pro Bowler's ability to force opponents to drive the length of the field will be crucial for this squad. If the coaching staff curtails Lamar Jackson's pass attempts, the Ravens may lean on the defense to wear down opponents on longer drives.