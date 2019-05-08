James Adducci Bets $100K on Tiger Woods to Win 2019 Grand Slam; Would Net $10M

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

James Adducci isn't done betting on Tiger Woods.

According to Stephen Hennessey of Golf Digest, the bettor who won $1.19 million with an $85,000 bet on 14-1 odds of Woods winning the 2019 Masters placed a $100,000 bet on the golf legend winning the Grand Slam this year.

With 100-1 odds from the same SLS Casino in Las Vegas at which he made his Masters bet, Adducci would take home a head-turning $10 million.

"Tiger has history winning at Bethpage, and he won at Pebble, by the biggest margin in history," Adducci said, per Hennessey. "This is a very unique situation. That's the way I'm thinking about it. We know that with every win, the energy level will get amped up. His game gets elevated. The expectation—does he play well under pressure? He's the definition of excelling under pressure. That's how my brain works."

Woods is a 15-time major winner. He's arguably the greatest golfer in history, and he has momentum after he thrilled fans at Augusta National with his Masters win. However, he is also 43 years old and just won his first major since the 2008 U.S. Open.

Hoping he wins four majors in the same year is probably too large an ask, although Woods does have a "Tiger Slam" on his resume—he held all four major titles at the same time early in the 2001 season.

Completing the first Grand Slam since Bobby Jones did so in 1930 during the pre-Masters era would be an incredible accomplishment for Woods. It might be even better for Adducci.