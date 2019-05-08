Sharks Eliminate Avalanche in Game 7 After Joe Pavelski's Return from Injury

Josie Lepe/Associated Press

Tomas Hertl and Joe Pavelski each posted a goal and an assist as the San Jose Sharks beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 in Game 7 of their NHL Western Conference Semifinal playoff series.

Pavelski, who had 38 goals and 26 assists this season, had missed the first six games of the series after suffering a pressure cut and concussion-like symptoms in Game 7 of the first round versus the Vegas Golden Knights.

Joonas Donskoi also scored for San Jose, who won the best-of-seven matchup 4-3 and will face the St. Louis Blues in the Western Conference Final. San Jose will have home-ice advantage.

The Sharks jumped out to 2-0 and 3-1 leads but held on for the one-goal victory after a tense third period in which Colorado turned up the pressure with an extra attacker late but could not score.

Mikko Rantanen and Tyson Jost scored the Avs' goals. A Colin Wilson score would have tied the game at two in the second period, but the goal call was reversed for offside after video review.

Sharks goaltender Martin Jones made 14 of his 27 saves in the third period. Avs netminder Philipp Grubauer made 24 stops.

San Jose won 62.5 percent of its faceoffs.

