Video: Watch Lucas Moura's Shocking 96th-Minute Goal Send Tottenham to UCL Final

For the second day in a row, an English club led a massive comeback to advance to the Champions League final.

Liverpool accomplished the feat against Barcelona Tuesday, but on Wednesday, it was Lucas Moura and Tottenham with an incredible second-half effort against Ajax.

The Spurs needed three goals in the second half to win their semifinal match and Moura came through with all of them, including this one in the 96th minute.

There were five minutes of stoppage time added and Ajax appeared seconds away from escaping with the victory, but Moura's strike changed the entire competition in an instant.

Tottenham will now take on Liverpool for the UCL title.