LaVar Ball Reportedly Plans to Expand BBB Despite Rumors of Company Folding

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Big Baller Brand is not folding.

In fact, LaVar Ball plans to bring it back stronger than ever.

TMZ Sports reported the Ball family patriarch has begun making hires in an attempt to relaunch and expand the apparel brand, which appeared to be in peril after Lonzo Ball sued cofounder Alan Foster for allegedly stealing $1.5 million.

Foster was one of LaVar Ball's closest friends and business associates.

Lonzo Ball has largely disassociated himself with the company since filing the lawsuit, including covering up the Big Baller Brand logo he had tattooed on his arm. Lonzo recently discussed the situation at length during an episode of HBO's The Shop.

"When I bought my mom and dad a house, he had a room," Ball said of Foster. "The way I feel about it is different—that's why I covered up the BBB on my arm. When I saw that, I saw him. When we looked at his transactions, the s--t didn't start happening until my mom got sick. Because she took care of all the money s--t. That s--t hurt me. I don't even know what I would do if I saw him."

Lonzo Ball also said he had an open and frank conversation with LaVar about his plans to sever ties with Big Baller Brand.

"I can tell him anything," Lonzo said of LaVar. "That's the first time I called him and he literally shut up. ... I would say that. That was the first time I was like 'You need to listen.'"

While Lonzo has seemingly gone his own way from a business sense, he's yet to sign a new shoe contract. It's possible he could remain the face of the rebranded Big Baller Brand, though LaVar could just as easily use his own celebrity to continue pushing the name.