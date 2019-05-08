Georgia Sprinter Elija Godwin Hospitalized After Getting Impaled by Javelin

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 8, 2019

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 04: Harrison Lucas of NSW competes in the U17 Mens Javelin during the Australian Track and Field Championships at Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre on April 04, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Georgia sprinter Elija Godwin is expected to make a full recovery from a punctured and collapsed lung after being impaled by a javelin Tuesday during practice.

"We would like to express appreciation for all those who acted so quickly and efficiently in coming to the aid of Elija," Georgia director of sports medicine Ron Courson said in a statement. "Special thanks to our sports medicine staff, UGA Police Department, Athens-Clarke County Fire-Rescue, National EMS and Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center."

Godwin, a freshman, backed into a javelin that was planted into the ground at the track. The javelin went through his skin below the shoulder blade and necessitated a removal via surgery.

"It was truly an accident," Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity said, per Chip Towers of Dawg Nation. "Nobody threw anything or anything like that."

"All is good. He will be having a quick recovery. He was injured yesterday as he backed up on a javelin," coach Petros Kyprianou said.

The team expects Godwin to miss the remainder of the season but be able to return for 2020.

Related

    B/R Live: Tottenham Fight Back vs. Ajax

    Ajax currently lead 3-2 on aggregate

    Featured logo
    Featured

    B/R Live: Tottenham Fight Back vs. Ajax

    Ajax currently lead 3-2 on aggregate

    via B/R Live

    He's More Important to Tottenham Than Kane

    Featured logo
    Featured

    He's More Important to Tottenham Than Kane

    Tom Williams
    via Bleacher Report

    Brown Using Police Brutality Incident to Create Change

    Bucks guard reflects on his brutal encounter with police amid playing meaningful minutes in the playoffs ✊➡️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Brown Using Police Brutality Incident to Create Change

    Bucks guard reflects on his brutal encounter with police amid playing meaningful minutes in the playoffs ✊➡️

    Jonathan Abrams
    via Bleacher Report

    Solution to NFL's Tyreek Hill Problem Is Clear

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Solution to NFL's Tyreek Hill Problem Is Clear

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report