Georgia Sprinter Elija Godwin Hospitalized After Getting Impaled by Javelin

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Georgia sprinter Elija Godwin is expected to make a full recovery from a punctured and collapsed lung after being impaled by a javelin Tuesday during practice.

"We would like to express appreciation for all those who acted so quickly and efficiently in coming to the aid of Elija," Georgia director of sports medicine Ron Courson said in a statement. "Special thanks to our sports medicine staff, UGA Police Department, Athens-Clarke County Fire-Rescue, National EMS and Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center."

Godwin, a freshman, backed into a javelin that was planted into the ground at the track. The javelin went through his skin below the shoulder blade and necessitated a removal via surgery.

"It was truly an accident," Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity said, per Chip Towers of Dawg Nation. "Nobody threw anything or anything like that."

"All is good. He will be having a quick recovery. He was injured yesterday as he backed up on a javelin," coach Petros Kyprianou said.

The team expects Godwin to miss the remainder of the season but be able to return for 2020.