Manny Pacquiao Doesn't Plan to Fight Keith Thurman in July Despite Rumors

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 8, 2019

Philippine boxing icon Manny Pacquiao listens to a question during a press conference shortly after arriving at the international airport in Manila on January 24, 2019, days after defeating US boxer Adrien Broner in Las Vegas. (Photo by TED ALJIBE / AFP) (Photo credit should read TED ALJIBE/AFP/Getty Images)
TED ALJIBE/Getty Images

The rumors that Manny Pacquiao could face Keith Thurman in a welterweight title fight on July 20 are just that for the time being—rumors. 

"July 13 or July 20 is possible. The Senator is still working out his political duties here before making a final decision but is looking to returning to the ring in July," Sean Gibbons, a Pacquiao advisor, told Dan Rafael of ESPN.com. "After the May 13 elections, the Senator will get in serious conversations to move to close a fight. Until he gets done with elections he is not committed to anything."

               

