Manny Pacquiao Doesn't Plan to Fight Keith Thurman in July Despite Rumors

TED ALJIBE/Getty Images

The rumors that Manny Pacquiao could face Keith Thurman in a welterweight title fight on July 20 are just that for the time being—rumors.

"July 13 or July 20 is possible. The Senator is still working out his political duties here before making a final decision but is looking to returning to the ring in July," Sean Gibbons, a Pacquiao advisor, told Dan Rafael of ESPN.com. "After the May 13 elections, the Senator will get in serious conversations to move to close a fight. Until he gets done with elections he is not committed to anything."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.