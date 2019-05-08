Philip Rivers, Chargers Reportedly Haven't Started Negotiating New Contract

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Even though Philip Rivers is heading into the final year of his current contract, the Los Angeles Chargers haven't done much to work toward a new deal.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided the latest details on the veteran quarterback:

"It doesn't sound like they are really anywhere, as far as I can tell, on a contract extension," Rapoport explained. "It doesn't even sound like they've really begun negotiating in earnest."

Despite the uncertainty about the future, there doesn't seem to be any concern from either side.

Rivers even recently discussed the possibility that he will allow his current deal to play out before working toward a new contract.