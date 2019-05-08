IPL Results 2019: Run-Scorers, Schedule After Capitals vs. Sunrisers Eliminator

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Keemo Paul's clutch four in the last over helped Delhi Capitals send Sunrisers Hyderabad packing by winning the eliminator by two wickets in the 2019 Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

Sunrisers went 162/8, before the Capitals responded with 165-8 to book a meeting with defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Friday for the right to face Mumbai Indians in the final.

Sunrisers had set the Capitals a total of 163 to chase, with Martin Guptill and Manish Pandey combining for 66 runs. Skipper Kane Williamson added a further 28 to leave the Capitals with plenty to do.

A fine bowling performance from Rashid Khan looked like putting pay to the Capitals' hopes, but Rishabh Pant's stubborn refusal to be dismissed made the difference. Pant clocked up 49 not out, while Prithvi Shaw got Delhi's innings started the right way with an impressive 56.

Their efforts helped the Capitals snap a tough streak in eliminator matches historically:

Pant moved into the top 10 of the most prolific run-scorers in the league, while teammate Shikhar Dhawan added 17 runs to an already impressive tally.

Top Run-Scorers

1. David Warner, Sunrisers Hyderabad: 692

2. Lokesh Rahul, Kings XI Punjab: 593

3. Andre Russell, Kolkata Knight Riders: 510

4. Shikhar Dhawan, Delhi Capitals: 503

5. Quinton de Kock, Mumbai Indians: 500

6. Chris Gayle, Kings XI Punjab: 490

7. Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore: 464

8. Shreyas Iyer, Delhi Capitals: 450

9. Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals: 450

10. Jonny Bairstow, Sunrisers Hyderabad: 445

All statistics, per the competition's official website.

Updated Schedule

Friday, May 10

Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals (Qualifier 2): 3 p.m. BST/7:30 p.m. IST/10 a.m. ET

Sunday, May 12

Mumbai Indians vs. Q2 winner: 3 p.m. BST/7:30 p.m. IST/10 a.m. ET

With three players in the top 10 for runs scored it was fitting the Capitals were saved by their batting order in Visakhapatnam. In particular, Pant was superb, tallying five sixes and two fours.

Delhi needed Pant's heroics considering the way Khan did his best to wreck the order. He claimed the wickets of Colin Munro, via lbw, as well as Axar Patel, with help from a catch by Wriddhiman Saha.

Frustrating opponents when the games start to matter has become a happy habit for Khan:

Khaleel Ahmed also took down some key wickets, seeing Shreyas Iyer caught out by Saha after a mere eight runs. Ahmed also contributed to Shaw's exit as Vijay Shankar made a smart catch.

Victory was in sight for Sunrisers until Pant made his stand. Even with his efforts, things became frantic for the Capitals late on, with Amit Mishra judged out after a review found he had obstructed the wicket chasing a single.

Pant, Dhawan and Iyer will next attempt to to pile up the runs against Chennai's quality bowlers, led by Imran Tahir and Deepak Chahar.