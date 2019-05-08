Ex-Packers GM Ted Thompson Reveals He Has 'Autonomic Disorder'

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Former Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson released a statement Wednesday noting that he has been diagnosed with an autonomic disorder:

Thompson also clarified in his statement that specialists do not believe the former NFL linebacker is suffering from CTE.

The 66-year-old stepped down as general manager in January of 2018, and he has now explained that it was after conversations about his health beginning during the 2017 season.

He remained a part of the organization, however, being officially named senior advisorto football operations a week later.

Thompson was also inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame at Lambeau Field on Saturday night.

However, his health is now the most important concern as he tries to deal with an illness that affects his nervous system.

"It is my hope and belief that I will be able to overcome this disorder," Thompson said in his statement.