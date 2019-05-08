NCAA Baseball Rankings 2019: Latest Top 25 D1 RPI, Team Records and Standings

Wade Payne/Associated Press

The most exciting part of the college baseball season is almost here.

From May 11-26, conference tournaments will be taking place. Then, the 64-team field for this year's NCAA tournament will be set May 27. From there, teams will compete for a spot in the College World Series in Omaha, Neb., which starts June 15.

Although the field won't be set until a little more than two weeks from now, it's clear which teams are among the top contenders to win this year's College World Series.

Here's a look at the updated RPI rankings and several teams that could make a strong push to win the national championship in Omaha.

RPI Rankings (Per D1Baseball.com)

1. Vanderbilt (39-9)

2. UCLA (38-8)

3. Mississippi State (38-10)

4. Arkansas (37-12)

5. Georgia (37-12)

6. East Carolina (36-11)

7. Louisville (39-10)

8. Georgia Tech (33-14)

9. Texas Tech (34-14)

10. Tennessee (33-16)

11. Oklahoma State (28-16)

12. North Carolina (35-12)

13. Miami (34-14)

14. UC Santa Barbara (37-7)

15. Texas A&M (32-17-1)

16. Auburn (29-19)

17. Ole Miss (32-17)

18. Illinois (31-16)

19. West Virginia (28-17)

20. Missouri (33-16-1)

21. Oregon State (31-14-1)

22. Stanford (35-8)

23. LSU (30-19)

24. Creighton (29-10)

25. NC State (37-13)

3 Teams to Watch

Vanderbilt

The Commodores have been one of the top college baseball programs in recent years under coach Tim Corbin, as they have made the NCAA tournament 13 straight years, which includes winning a national championship in 2014.

Last year, they lost 27 games. They've been more dominant this season, losing only nine games and winning their last 12 in a row.

Vandy is led by outfielder JJ Bleday, the No. 5 player in the 2019 MLB draft class according to MLBPipeline.com. The 21-year-old leads NCAA Division I with 23 home runs. That's the most homers a Vanderbilt player has hit in a single season. The previous record was 22 set by former MLB player Pedro Alvarez in 2006.

Playing in the SEC, the Commodores have had a challenging regular-season schedule that has featured series against Georgia and Arkansas, two of the other top teams in the nation. That should help them against elite competition later this month and into June.

UCLA

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The Bruins are the No. 1 team in the D1Baseball.com Top 25 rankings after losing only eight games this season.

UCLA is another team that has been a strong program in recent years, making the NCAA tournament in seven of the past nine seasons. After an impressive regular season, the Bruins are on their way to another strong run to Omaha.

UCLA is led by the strong infield duo of first baseman Mike Toglia and second baseman Chase Strumpf, who are both among MLBPipeline.com's list of Top 100 MLB draft prospects.

The Bruins have been one of the best teams in the country this year, and that shouldn't change as the College World Series nears.

Oregon State

Chris Pietsch/Associated Press

The Beavers have had some recent struggles, losing four games in a row and six of their last nine. But that doesn't mean they should be discounted for the upcoming NCAA tournament.

Last year, Oregon State won the third national championship in program history. It went 55-12-1 and beat Arkansas in the College World Series finals.

Not only have the Beavers had recent success, but they also have arguably the best player in the 2019 MLB draft class. Catcher Adley Rutschman ranks second in the country with a .429 batting average along with 16 home runs and 53 RBIs.

With Rutschman and recent College World Series success, Oregon State should get back on track to make an NCAA tournament run later this month.