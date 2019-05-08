Patrick Maroon Powers Blues Past Brilliant Ben Bishop, Stars in Game 7 2OT Win

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop stonewalled an overwhelming 52 shots from the St. Louis Blues in Monday night's Western Conference Semifinal Game 7 at Enterprise Center, but he couldn't keep out a deflected goal by Patrick Maroon that gave the Blues a 2-1 double-overtime victory.

The game-winner began with a won faceoff by Tyler Bozak, which resulted in Robert Thomas putting the puck on net. The shot deflected first off the goalpost and then off the back of Bishop, and Maroon was right there to slap it in.

Just as in Sunday's must-win Game 6, the Blues were aggressive on the attack. With 6:30 left to play in the first period, St. Louis opened the scoring when defenseman Vince Dunn drilled the puck between teammate Maroon and Stars center Tyler Seguin to give the Blues a 1-0 lead.

While the Blues benefitted from Dunn's first postseason goal, the Stars leveled the game at 1-1 with right winger Mats Zuccarello's first goal of the series a little over two minutes later. From then on, however, the Stars struggled to generate any semblance of offense, and Bishop's historic performance was in vain.

What's Next?

The Blues will face either the Colorado Avalanche or San Jose Sharks, who play their semifinal series' Game 7 on Wednesday night, in the conference final.

