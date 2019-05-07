Telvin Smith on Jaguars Trade Rumors: 'I'm Never Leaving...Duval Til I Die'

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith missed the voluntary portion of offseason workouts, but he put fans at ease Monday night when he discussed his commitment to the organization.

"Understand this, I never left Duval," Smith said on Instagram Live, referring to the county home to Jacksonville (h/t Herbie Teope of NFL.com). "I'm never leaving Duval; it's Duval til we die. You understand me? Y'all seen trade rumors and stuff. Y'all seen me go anywhere? Exactly. Y'all seen the rumors go somewhere, but y'all ain't seen me go nowhere cause I ain't going nowhere. You understand me?"

