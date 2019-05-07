Colts' Eric Ebron Says He Wants to Break Rob Gronkowski's TD Record in 2019

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron is reaching for the moon and stars in 2019.

Ebron told reporters Tuesday his goal for the upcoming year is to break Rob Gronkowski's single-season record touchdown receptions by a tight end:

Gronkowski's mark came during his breakout 2011 season, when he also set the record for receiving yards by a tight end (1,327). The latter record was eclipsed by George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers (1,377) and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs (1,336) in 2018.

Once considered a first-round bust during his four years with the Detroit Lions, Ebron lived up to his potential last season with the Colts. The 26-year-old set career highs with 750 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

As long as Andrew Luck remains healthy all year, Ebron has a great chance to eclipse the touchdown mark held by Gronkowski.

If Ebron does set the record, perhaps it gives Gronkowski enough incentive to return in 2020 to take it back.