Denny Hamlin Suffered Carbon Monoxide Poisoning During NASCAR Race at Dover

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Denny Hamlin experienced carbon monoxide poisoning in his No. 11 car during the final stretch of the Gander RV 400 at Dover International Speedway, according to the Associated Press.

The AP reported the carbon monoxide fumes started seeping into the vehicle after the right rear crush panel absorbed damage in the middle of the race. As a result, Hamlin began feeling nauseous and was having double vision.

The on-site medical team at the Delaware track evaluated him on the infield once the race ended.

"That kind of hampered the very end of the race for us, but it certainly wasn't the deciding factor if we raced good or bad," Hamlin said. "It was just a tough race in general. It's one of the more physically grueling racetracks we go to anyway. Then you do something like that, it makes it even worse."

Hamlin placed 21st, three laps off the lead, after qualifying eighth. It was his second-worst showing of the season after finishing 36th in the GEICO 500 at Talladega on April 28.

The Daytona 500 champion has two wins on the season through 11 races and ranks fourth in the Monster Energy Cup standings.