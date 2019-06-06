Carson Wentz, Eagles Agree to 4-Year Contract Extension Through 2024 Season

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles and quarterback Carson Wentz reached an agreement Thursday on a four-year contract extension that will keep him in Philadelphia through the 2024 season:

The financial terms have not yet been released.

Wentz has flashed the potential to become one of the NFL's top quarterbacks since the Eagles selected him with the second overall pick in the 2016 draft. It's been an unsteady rise toward superstardom because of injuries in recent years, though.

After the 26-year-old North Dakota State product endured an up-and-down rookie campaign with 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, he enjoyed a breakout season in 2017. He threw for 3,296 yards with 33 TDs and seven pick across 13 appearances.

Wentz suffered a torn ACL late in the regular season, however, which led to former Philly backup Nick Foles entering the starting lineup and leading the Eagles to a championship with a victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

The 2017 Pro Bowl selection missed the first two games of the 2018 season while completing his recovery from the major knee injury. Although he shined after returning to full strength with a 102.2 passer rating in 11 games, his year once again ended prematurely because of a lingering back injury.

Yet, the Eagles have never wavered in their belief Wentz is the long-term answer at the NFL's most important position. They'd previously picked up the fifth-year option in his rookie contract for 2020.

"I have so much faith in Carson Wentz," Eagles general manager Howie Roseman told SportsRadio 94WIP in May. "This guy is going to be a great player for the Philadelphia Eagles for a long time."

For his part, Wentz said he's hoping to shed the injury-prone label in the near future.

"I look forward to putting that to rest over the next couple of years," he told reporters in January.

Meanwhile, Joseph Santoliquito of PhillyVoice reported shortly after the Eagles' 2018 season ended that sources within the organization called Wentz "selfish," "uncompromising" and "egotistical." One source provided a blunt assessment of the situation:

"Carson Wentz's biggest enemy is Carson Wentz. He's had his ass kissed his whole life, and sometimes acts like he's won 10 Super Bowls, when he hasn't played in, let alone won, a playoff game yet. Everyone around him wants good things for him. He did more thinking on the field than he did playing (in 2018). You don't have to be a brain surgeon or a football expert to see how differently this team plays and reacts with one guy as opposed to the other [Foles]."

Although Wentz wouldn't dispute some of the story's claims—"I'm not going to sit here and say it was inaccurate and completely made up."— he explained he'd use the situation to become a better teammate.

"I realize I have my shortcomings. Yes, I can be selfish," he told reporters. "I think we all have selfishness inside of us. There's human elements to that, that I really look at and say, 'Well, I can get better.'"

The Eagles didn't let the situation or Wentz's injury history impact their offseason planning. Foles entered free agency and signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Eagles opted against signing a proven backup to fill the void.

That left the offense firmly in the hands of Wentz. His new contract extension merely further showcases the team's faith in his ability to lead the team to championship contention.