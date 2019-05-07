IPL 2019: Top 10 Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers After Super Kings vs. Indians

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Mumbai Indians qualified for their fifth Indian Premier League final on Tuesday after they beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets to contest for a fourth championship.

The visitors completed a successful chase of 132 in 18 overs, and it was Mumbai's bowling corps that limited the Chennai attack to put that number within sight.

The Super Kings will play the winner of Wednesday's Delhi Capitals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad matchup in the second qualifier on Friday.

Hyderabad's chances of advancing have been dented by the losses of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, however, after they left to join Australia's and England's 2019 ICC World Cup squad, respectively. Warner leads the IPL scoring charts by almost 100 runs but will not add to his tally again this season.

Delhi fast bowler Rabada sits on 25 wickets this term, but again the team has lost one of their biggest weapons after he flew home before the World Cup due to a back injury.

Top Run-Scorers

1. David Warner (SRH): 692

2. KL Rahul (KXIP): 593

3. Andre Russell (KKR): 510

4. Quinton de Kock (MI): 500



5. Chris Gayle (KXIP): 490



6. Shikhar Dhawan (DC): 486

7. Virat Kohli (RCB): 464

8. Jonny Bairstow (SRH): 445

9. AB de Villiers (RCB): 442

10. Shreyas Iyer (DC): 442

Top Wicket-Takers

1. Kagiso Rabada (DC): 25

2. Imran Tahir (CSK): 23

3. Shreyas Gopal (RR): 20

4. Mohammed Shami (KXIP): 19

5. Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB): 18

6. Jasprit Bumrah (MI): 17

7. Deepak Chahar (CSK): 17

8. Khaleel Ahmed (SRH): 17

9. Rashid Khan (SRH): 15

10. Ravichandran Ashwin (KXIP): 15

Stats via IPLT20.com.

Warner Bows Out on Top; Tahir Targets Purple Cap

Warner's quest for a third Orange Cap has been such a success that the top run-scorer award looks likely to be his even though he'll miss Hyderabad's knockout-stage run.

His season total of 692 is at least 99 runs more than any other player:

KL Rahul sits second with 593 runs, but Kings XI Punjab are out of the competition. The next-highest scorers are Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders (on 510 but also out) and Quinton de Kock of Mumbai Indians, but the latter would need to score almost 200 runs in Sunday's final to win the Orange Cap.

The ICC T20 World Cup Twitter account recently lauded Warner's consistent striking form over this IPL season:

Hyderabad bowler Rashid Khan is among the IPL's top 10 wicket-takers with 15 this campaign, and he was saddened to lose his team-mate ahead of such a key part of the season:

Delhi have made it into the play-offs in their first season since rebranding as the Capitals, and Rabada had been a major driving force in keeping their opponents at bay in 2019.

Chennai's Tahir will have at least one more game this season and is only two wickets off Rabada, meaning the South African could be a prime pick for the Purple Cap if the Super Kings can qualify for the final.

Statistician Mohandas Menon praised the veteran's evergreen standards at the crease (Tahir turned 40 in March):

None of the other contenders within sight have a strong claim for the Purple Cap crown, with Mumbai star Jasprit Bumrah playing catch-up on 17 wickets and only one game remaining.