Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic 2: Head-to-Toe Breakdown

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

With Brock Lesnar's retirement, the UFC has moved forward with a heavyweight rematch for UFC 241 in Anaheim on August 17.

The two first met at UFC 226. Daniel Cormier was the light heavyweight champion at the time and moved up to challenge Stipe Miocic in a true superfight. It lasted four minutes and 33 seconds. Cormier landed a crushing right hand over the top that floored Miocic, and he followed up with a couple more shots on the ground to shut out Miocic's lights.

Cormier defended the title against Derrick Lewis and was looking for a big fight against Lesnar. Meanwhile, Miocic has been biding his time until he could get the rematch he deserved.

Will Miocic be able to right the wrongs and reclaim the heavyweight crown, or will it be a repeat performance for one of the sport's most beloved fighters?

To answer that question, we need to break this fight down from head to toe. Let's look at each separate category and determine who holds the edge before making an informed prediction on who walks out of Anaheim as the undisputed heavyweight king.

This is your head-to-toe breakdown for Cormier vs. Miocic 2.