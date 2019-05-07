Cormier Calls out Jones, Khabib Plans 3 Fights, Burroughs Destroys Askren

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the world of MMA.

Daniel Cormier Says 3rd Jon Jones Fight Is 'All I Want'

UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier's career is drawing to a close after he turned 40 in March, but he's set to defend his title in a rematch with Stipe Miocic—whom he took the belt off in July last year—this summer.

After that, there's only one person he wants to fight before retiring: Jon Jones.

He told ESPN's Ariel Helwani as much Monday:

Per MMAFighting's Jed Meshew, he said:

"It's all I want. When I fight Jones, I feel most complete when I'm preparing for competition against that guy because it makes me train harder. It makes me train smarter. I do everything right in preparation and I believe that if I do stick around that would be the fight that I do it for. And it would be at 205 pounds because I need to go and get that back from him.

"I don't need the deck stacked in my favour. My whole life I've overcome odds. I've faced uphill battle after uphill battle my entire life and I've always been able to get through it. This is one of the only things I've not been able to conquer. I need to go do it. I have to get it right."

Jones (24-1) is the only fighter to defeat DC (22-1) in his career, when he won via unanimous decision back in 2015.

The pair met again in 2017, but what was initially a knockout win for Jones was overturned to a no-contest after he failed a drug test.

As the only man Cormier has never beaten, it's clear the veteran feels there's unfinished business between them.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Wants 3 Fights by April 2019

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been suspended since he beat Conor McGregor in October last year for his part in a post-fight brawl, and he won't be eligible to fight again until July 6.

When he returns, he'll be eager to make up for his absence, as he wants to organise three fights in quick succession.

Per ESPN's Brett Okamoto, his agent Ali Abdelaziz said, "He gave me very specific instructions. He said he wants to fight September 7 and again in December. And if [former welterweight champion] Georges St-Pierre can figure things out with the UFC by April, that's the deal. He would like that fight in April."

Okamoto has previously reported the Russian is in line to make his return at UFC 242:

St-Pierre (26-2) retired in February but has fought just once since 2013. By next April, it will have been more than two years since his last fight, so Nurmagomedov (27-0) will have much more momentum on his side if he fights in September and December.

The 30-year-old also has the significant advantage of being seven years younger, but a return for former two-division champion St-Pierre would be eagerly anticipated.

Jordan Burroughs Dismantles Ben Askren 11-0 at Grapple at the Garden

Ben Askren (19-0) might be unbeaten in MMA, but he was humbled by an 11-0 defeat to Jordan Burroughs at the Beat the Streets "Grapple at the Garden" charity event Monday.

Burroughs, a four-time world champion who also won freestyle wrestling gold at the 2012 Olympics, showed his class as he eased to victory by technical fall:

MMA writers Dave Doyle and Damon Martin echoed each other's thoughts on the one-sided fight, which was over in the second round:

Askren, 34, made his UFC debut in March with a submission win over Robbie Lawler.

His next fight will see him take on Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239 on July 6, where he'll hope to fare better than he did against Burroughs.