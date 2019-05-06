Tiger Woods Visits Donald Trump at the White House After 2019 Masters Win

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Tiger Woods added another honor to his storied career when he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

President Donald Trump bestowed the medal on him at the White House on Monday night:

Trump introduced Woods as "one of the greatest athletes in the history of sports" to begin his speech:

"Tiger Woods is a global symbol of American excellence, devotion and drive," the president added, per Katie Rogers of the New York Times.

The opening speech also recapped Woods' top moments throughout his career, including shot-by-shot breakdowns of several of his 15 major victories.

Once Woods got a chance to speak, it was clear he was emotional about the moment:

The honor is the highest civilian award in the United States, which is given to those who make a "especially meritorious contribution" to the country.

Trump also honored former athletes Babe Ruth, Alan Page and Roger Staubach with the same award last year.

Woods became the fourth golfer to receive the honor, joining Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Charlie Sifford. He mentioned this trio in his speech, noting he named his son after Sifford.

While he deserves to be mentioned among these all-time greats for his golf prowess, Woods also benefits from being personal friends with the president. The two golfed together as recently as February along with Nicklaus, while Trump tweeted about the superstar during his Masters win.