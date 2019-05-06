Tiger Woods Visits Donald Trump at the White House After 2019 Masters Win

Tiger Woods Visits Donald Trump at the White House After 2019 Masters WinMay 6, 2019
Tiger Woods added another honor to his storied career when he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
President Donald Trump bestowed the medal on him at the White House on Monday night:
Golf Channel @GolfChannel
.@TigerWoods becomes the fourth golfer in history to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. https://t.co/NoQCXKphCX
Trump introduced Woods as "one of the greatest athletes in the history of sports" to begin his speech:
Golf Channel @GolfChannel
The Rose Garden ceremony is underway at the White House. Watch live now on TV and streaming here: https://t.co/XxXHbQyLbN https://t.co/1Eu3ZGGNO8
CBS News @CBSNews
“Your spectacular achievements on the golf course, your triumph over physical adversity and your relentless will to win, win, win. These qualities embody the American spirit…” says Trump as he presents Tiger Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. https://t.co/9QpTOlKdU7 https://t.co/bCebEkFJa9
"Tiger Woods is a global symbol of American excellence, devotion and drive," the president added, per Katie Rogers of the New York Times.
The opening speech also recapped Woods' top moments throughout his career, including shot-by-shot breakdowns of several of his 15 major victories.
Once Woods got a chance to speak, it was clear he was emotional about the moment:
Katie Rogers @katierogers
Tiger Woods thanks his mom, his children, and supporters in the Rose Garden. “You’ve seen the good and bad and the highs and the lows and I would not be in this position without your help.” https://t.co/sb1shkRglo
The honor is the highest civilian award in the United States, which is given to those who make a "especially meritorious contribution" to the country.
Trump also honored former athletes Babe Ruth, Alan Page and Roger Staubach with the same award last year.
Woods became the fourth golfer to receive the honor, joining Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Charlie Sifford. He mentioned this trio in his speech, noting he named his son after Sifford.
While he deserves to be mentioned among these all-time greats for his golf prowess, Woods also benefits from being personal friends with the president. The two golfed together as recently as February along with Nicklaus, while Trump tweeted about the superstar during his Masters win.