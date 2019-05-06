A.J. Green Will Be Healthy for Bengals Training Camp After Surgery on Toe Injury

Frank Victores/Associated Press

Despite undergoing offseason toe injury, Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green is expected to be healthy for training camp this summer, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The injury first hobbled Green in Week 4 last season, and he was eventually forced to go on injured reserve after playing just nine games in 2018. It was the first time in his career he failed to play double-digit games in a season.

The 30-year-old was still effective when he was on the field, finishing the year with 46 catches for 694 yards and six touchdowns. Each of these numbers were better on a per-game basis than his 2017 statistics, although the injury prevented him from earning a Pro Bowl selection for the first time in his eight-year career.

On the plus side, Green's absence opened the door for 24-year-old Tyler Boyd to step into the spotlight with 76 catches for 1,028 yards and seven touchdowns.

Even John Ross, who has struggled with consistency since being a first-round pick in 2017, had seven touchdowns on the year.

These young players gaining experience and confidence could be huge for the offense when Green does return to full strength.

The Bengals said last month they plan to "ease Green along," per Geoff Hobson of the team's official site. However, his expected return by training camp should provide plenty of excitement heading into 2019.