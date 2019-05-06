49ers Rumors: DeForest Buckner, SF 'Far Apart' in Contract Extension Talks

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers have made signing DeForest Buckner to a long-term deal a priority, but the two sides are reportedly "far apart," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

There is nothing close to completion despite the fact agent Chafie Fields spent the past few days speaking to the 49ers front office.

Buckner is already under team control through the 2020 season after the squad recently picked up his fifth-year option.

This will pay the defensive lineman $12.4 million for the 2020 season after having just a $5.8 million cap hit for 2019, per Spotrac.

With two more years before free agency, there is a lack of urgency to complete a deal for either side.

"Just because I’m eligible for a new contract going into my fourth year, it’s still very early in the process," Buckner had said in April, per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports.

Still, he gave every indication he plans to stick with the team that drafted him No. 7 overall in 2016.

"I’m really just looking forward to being here with the team long term," he added. "Jed [York] and John [Lynch] and Paraag [Marathe] and all them, Kyle [Shanahan] they all know that. They all know what I can bring to the table, and what I bring to the team and there’s no rush to it."

The 25-year-old is coming off the best season of his career, tallying 12 sacks to earn his first Pro Bowl selection.

With the 49ers adding Nick Bosa with the No. 2 overall pick and Dee Ford in a trade, this defensive line has a chance to be one of the best in the NFL next season.