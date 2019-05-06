Bucs DT Gerald McCoy Rips Critics Who Question His Love for Football

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy isn't happy with people questioning his love of football and effort in the game.

He took to Instagram on Sunday to make sure people knew he was grinding (h/t Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times):

"Cinco de Mayo. Everybody out, probably getting ready to drink, probably drinking right now. No matter. You want to question me? See what I do on Cinco de Mayo. I work. I work. And I've got my kids with me. How many people doing that? All-Pro on and off the field. Want to question me? 'Is he going to be ready? Does he love football?' What? Y'all crazy. Lost y'all mind. I work. Don't you ever question me."

