Most Underrated NFL Teams Heading into the 2019 Season

Every offseason, some NFL teams are touted, while others fall out of favor. Expectations are built upon the maneuvers an organization makes while it positions itself for another campaign. Splashy moves draw the most attention.

But as Bobby Axelrod said on Showtime's megahit Billions: "The greats never sacrifice the important for the urgent. They handle the immediate problem and still make sure to secure the future."

It's easy to overlook those who are consistently competitive. Everyone wants the next big thing instead of acknowledging what's already there. As a result, chic offseason playoff picks always develop. This year, the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers top the list.

The New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints already established themselves as the league's elite, and the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears are nipping at their heels.

The next step is deciphering the volatility found along the next tier based on the direction teams are trending.

The organizations that made the best offseason adjustments by adding to solid foundations will emerge as contenders instead of pretenders. The following six with 22-1 or worse Super Bowl odds, via Vegas Insider, qualify and should surpass their Westgate-projected win totals.