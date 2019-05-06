Ravens Rumors: Ex-AAF CB Terrell Bonds Expected to Sign Contract Monday

Joe Robbins/AAF/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens and cornerback Terrell Bonds are expected to agree to a contract Monday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the former AAF star will take a physical to finalize the agreement. Bonds played for the Memphis Express in the now-defunct professional football league. He played college football at Tennessee State before going undrafted in 2018.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

