QB McLane Carter Transfers to Rutgers After 2 Seasons at Texas Tech

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are receiving some much-needed help at quarterback after an abysmal 1-11 season in 2018.

On Sunday, graduate transfer McLane Carter announced he will join the Big Ten program after playing two seasons with the Texas Tech Red Raiders:

Bobby Deren of 247Sports noted he will be one of four scholarship quarterbacks on the Rutgers roster and is expected to compete with sophomore Artur Sitkowski for the starting job.

Carter arrived at Texas Tech as a 3-star junior college transfer in the class of 2017, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He appeared in 10 different games for the Red Raiders and put up pedestrian stats at best by completing 51 of 97 passes (52.6 percent) for 677 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions while adding negative-three rushing yards.

Still, those are improvements over the totals Sitkowski posted in 2018.

The incumbent completed just 49.1 percent of his passes for 1,158 yards, four touchdowns and a stunning 18 interceptions. He threw multiple picks in five different games, including four against Maryland, three against Illinois, three against Kansas and three against Texas State. He also had negative-66 rushing yards last year.

Rutgers still has plenty of ground to make up in a Big Ten East that includes the likes of Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State, but it at least has a chance to foster some quarterback competition and perhaps improve on the aerial attack heading into the 2019 campaign.