49ers President Al Guido Says Team Spoke with Nick Bosa About Political Tweets

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Nick Bosa's social media habits had little impact on the San Francisco 49ers' decision-making process as they selected him second overall in the 2019 NFL draft.

Niners president Al Guido discussed the topic during an interview on the Bloomberg Business of Sports podcast (h/t Eric Ting of SFGate.com):

"Not at all. It doesn't mean we didn't do background on the kid, doesn't mean we didn't bring it up and ask him the question, but look—if we're going to get in a world where we're not drafting Republicans or not drafting Democrats... The way that I think about it is, 'He's a young kid, he had a perspective.' That perspective is fine, some of other stuff he did I think was a little insensitive and needs to learn from."



Bosa has since scrubbed the tweets in question from his Twitter account. ESPN.com's Kevin Van Valkenburg noted he had expressed support for President Donald Trump and criticized former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who helped spark the NFL's player protest movement.

President Trump congratulated Bosa two days after the 49ers picked him in the first round:

Van Valkenburg asked Bosa about why he deleted the tweets, to which Bosa responded, "I had to. There is a chance I might end up in San Francisco."

In addition to his tweets, For The Win's Andrew Joseph wrote Bosa had also liked Instagram posts in the past that included racist and homophobic slurs in the captions.

Ahead of the draft, Bosa told reporters he plans to "keep my opinions to myself from now on" after his posts were so intensely scrutinized.