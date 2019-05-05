Khabib's Agent Ali Abdelaziz Says He Wants 3 Fights in Next 11 Months

Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press

If UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov gets his way, he will fight three times in the next 11 months. And one of those fights will come against Georges St-Pierre.

"He gave me very specific instructions," Nurmagomedov's agent, Ali Abdelaziz, said, per Brett Okamoto of ESPN.com. "He said he wants to fight Sept. 7 and again in December. And if [former welterweight champion] Georges St-Pierre can figure things out with the UFC by April, that's the deal. He would like that fight in April."

Okamoto noted the 37-year-old St-Pierre announced his retirement in December but said he wanted to fight Nurmagomedov during the retirement announcement. While he claimed the UFC did not want that to happen, Abdelaziz's comment suggests it is still in play.

St-Pierre is a legend, and a fight with Nurmagomedov would create plenty of buzz.

The last fight the 155-pounder had that drew plenty of headlines was his UFC 229 victory over Conor McGregor in October. Abdelaziz said McGregor has his work cut out for him if he wants to be considered for a rematch.

"To be honest, Conor is going to have to go out there and fight somebody like Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson or Cowboy [Donald Cerrone]," he said. "He's not a worthy enough opponent right now. That's the feeling from all of us, as a team."

The actual result took a backseat to the post-fight melee that saw Nurmagomedov leap over the cage and into the crowd to fight people in McGregor's corner. A spectator even jumped into the Octagon and threw a punch at McGregor, and Nurmagomedov is serving a nine-month suspension as a result of the chaos.

He plans to make up for lost time, though, when the suspension ends, as evidenced by his desire to schedule a trio of fights within the next year.