Liverpool vs. Barcelona: Odds, Live Stream and TV Info for UCL Match

Barcelona are on the cusp of the 2019 UEFA Champions League final ahead of their semi-final second leg against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday.

The Blaugrana hold a 3-0 aggregate lead after Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi dismantled the Reds at the Camp Nou last week. Manager Ernesto Valverde rested his star strikers for Saturday's game with Celta Vigo in La Liga, a 2-0 defeat, although Barca had already wrapped up the title.

By contrast, Liverpool's first team were pushed all the way during a 3-2 win away to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday. The result put the Reds a point ahead of Manchester City, who host Leicester City on Monday, in an intense title race.

Victory over Newcastle also came at a cost as attacking talisman Mohamed Salah was stretchered off with a head injury. Doubts about his status make what was already a difficult task look like mission impossible for Liverpool.

Date: Tuesday, May 7

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m ET

TV Info: BT Sport 2. TNT.

Live Stream: BT Sport App. B/R Live.

Salah was deemed okay by doctors after being removed from the pitch at St James' Park, according to manager Jurgen Klopp, per BBC Sport: "He was then fine, but of course we have to wait. He got a proper knock in that situation. We'll have to see."

Having Salah start would be a major boost to Liverpool's chances of producing a remarkable comeback. His pace caused problems during the first leg, and the Egypt international's record in front of goal is something Barca will still fear:

While Salah could play, Klopp confirmed Roberto Firmino won't recover from a muscle injury in time to feature. It means Klopp has a choice to make between Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi for who operates through the middle of Liverpool's forward line.

Origi may have earned his chance after coming off the bench to net the winner against the Magpies and keep the Reds in the thick of the domestic title race.

Barca still have enough firepower to net a priceless away goal, even if Ousmane Dembele will miss out after being withdrawn early against Celta:

Dembele is an inconsistent talent who has yet to fulfil his potential in a Barcelona shirt. Messi, Suarez and former Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho will pose bigger problems for the hosts.

Messi ran riot during the first leg, engineering another moment of history in his decorated career:

Keeping Messi quiet on Merseyside seems unlikely after Liverpool's usually rock-solid defence has shown signs of vulnerability lately, conceding five times in the last two matches.

It's more likely Messi or Suarez strike early at Anfield to remove any suspense from the tie.