IPL 2019: Leading Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, T20 Averages and More

Surjeet Yadav/Associated Press

Mumbai Indians finished top of the 2019 Indian Premier League table ahead of the playoffs after beating Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets.

The winners will be joined in the playoffs by a Chennai Super Kings side beaten by Kings XI Punjab earlier in the day. A defeat by six wickets is hardly the ideal way for the defending champions to prepare for the next stage of the competition.

Mumbai's win was aided by a solid 30 from Quinton de Kock, who remains one of the most-prolific run-scorers in the league. Kings XI pair Lokesh Rahul and Chris Gayle are also in the mix, with the former adding 71 to his tally.

Top Run-Scorers

1. David Warner, Sunrisers Hyderabad: 692

2. Lokesh Rahul, Kings XI Punjab: 593

3. Andre Russell, Kolkata Knight Riders: 510

4. Quinton de Kock, Mumbai Indians: 492

5. Chris Gayle, Kings XI Punjab: 490

Top Wicket-Takers

1. Kagiso Rabada, Delhi Capitals: 25

2. Imran Tahir, Chennai Super Kings: 21

3. Shreyas Gopal, Rajasthan Royals: 20

4. Mohammed Shami, Kings XI Punjab: 19

5. Yuzvendra Chahal, Royal Challengers Bangalore: 18

Best Batting Averages

1. MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings: 122.66

2. David Warner, Sunrisers Hyderabad: 69.20

3. Andre Russell, Kolkata Knight Riders: 56.66

4. Jonny Bairstow, Sunrisers Hyderabad: 55.62

5. Lokesh Rahul, Kings XI Punjab: 53.90

Best Bowling Averages

1. Anukul Roy, Mumbai Indians: 11.00

2. Jagadeesha Suchith, Delhi Capitals: 14.00

3. Alzarri Joseph, Mumbai Indians: 14.50

4. Kagiso Rabada, Delhi Capitals: 14.72

5. Khaleel Ahmed, Sunrisers Hyderabad: 15.47

All statistics, per the IPL official website.

While De Kock's performance at the wicket helped, Mumbai's triumph was more about an impressive outing for the bowlers. The Indians controlled Kolkata's batting order, with Hardik Pandya taking a pair of wickets, including that of Chris Lynn.

Even the Knight Riders' big-hitters struggled to get on track. A notable wicket fell when Andre Russell was sent packing after being caught by De Kock off a delivery from Lasith Malinga.

Robin Uthappa managed to put 40 runs on the board, but his total owed more to sudden strikes rather than consistency with the bat:

Earlier, Rahul's seven fours and five sixes powered Kings XI past the Super Kings. He was buoyed by a decent 28 from Gayle, who sent two beyond the boundary.

Sam Curran stepped up against skipper MS Dhoni and Co. taking the wickets of Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson. Du Plessis had put up 96 before before he was bowled.

Curran's delivery also proved too much for Suresh Raina, who was caught by Mohammed Shami. The latter also claimed a pair of wickets as Chennai's vulnerabilities were exposed, offering hope for the rest of the contenders before the playoffs.