EPL Table: 2019 Premier League Standings After Sunday's Week 37 Matches

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Chelsea moved into third place in the table and secured UEFA Champions League football for next season after a dramatic day of action in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Blues beat Watford 3-0 at Stamford Bridge thanks to goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek, David Luiz and Gonzalo Higuain, while Manchester United and Arsenal were both held to costly draws.

Manchester United saw their hopes of a top-four finish ended after being held at already-relegated Huddersfield Town. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will not play in Europe's top competition next season and are set for the UEFA Europa League instead.

Arsenal also look set to miss out after being held at the Emirates Stadium by Brighton & Hove Albion. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's early penalty put the Gunners 1-0 up, but Glenn Murray's spot kick in the second half denied the hosts victory.

Sunday's Results

Chelsea 3-0 Watford

Huddersfield Town 1-1 Manchester United

Arsenal 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Standings (Played, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 37, +65, 94

2. Manchester City: 36, +68, 92

3. Chelsea: 37, +24, 71

4. Tottenham Hotspur: 37, +28, 70

5. Arsenal: 37, +20, 67

6. Manchester United: 37, +13, 66

7. Wolves: 37, +3, 57

8. Everton: 37, +8, 53

9. Leicester City: 36, +4, 51

10. Watford: 37, -4, 50

11. West Ham United: 37, -6, 49

12. Crystal Palace: 37, -4, 46

13. Bournemouth: 37, -12, 45

14. Newcastle United: 37, -10, 42

15. Burnley: 37, -21, 40

16. Southampton: 37, -20, 38

17. Brighton & Hove Albion: 37, -22, 36

18. Cardiff City: 37, -37, 31

19. Fulham: 37, -43, 26

20. Huddersfield Town: 37, -54, 15

Sunday Recap

Chelsea leapfrogged Tottenham in the table but had to wait until the second half to open the scoring, as they bagged two goals in as many minutes to take control of the match.

Loftus-Cheek headed his ninth goal of the season from an Eden Hazard cross on 48 minutes, and the Belgian then set up Luiz for another headed finish two minutes later:

Higuain then sealed the victory with 15 minutes of normal time remaining, as he ran on to Pedro's pass and chipped the ball over goalkeeper Ben Foster:

Yet Chelsea's win was marred by injury to key midfielder N'Golo Kante. The France international was forced off in the first half, and manager Sarri offered an update after the match:

The Blues brought on veteran defender Gary Cahill late on for what may be his final match in a Chelsea shirt, as they tasted victory in their final home league game of the season.

Manchester United's poor form continued with the Red Devils unable to beat bottom side Huddersfield at the John Smith's Stadium.

Scott McTominay appeared to have sent the visitors on their way to victory when his shot slipped through goalkeeper Jonas Lossl's grasp after just eight minutes:

Yet Solskjaer's side were poor again and could not add to their tally, while Huddersfield took advantage by grabbing an equaliser on the hour.

Luke Shaw failed to deal with Lossl's punt down the pitch, allowing Isaac Mbenza to run on and slot the ball past David De Gea:

Manchester United pushed for a winner late on. Substitute Tahith Chong went close and Paul Pogba was denied by the woodwork, but the visitors also needed De Gea to make a late save from Karlan Grant.

The result makes for a disappointing end to the season for the Red Devils, while Huddersfield end a run of eight straight Premier League defeats.

Sunday's final fixture saw Arsenal also drop important points against Brighton at the Emirates, and the result means Tottenham need just a point on the final day against Everton to finish fourth.

Aubameyang scored his 20th Premier League goal of the season from the penalty spot after Alireza Jahanbakhsh had brought down Nacho Monreal in the area:

Yet Arsenal went on to put in a sloppy performance and were made to pay when Granit Xhaka conceded a penalty for a foul on Solly March:

Murray converted the spot-kick to level the match and secure a point despite a late flurry from Unai Emery's side.

Arsenal's best hopes of Champions League qualification now appears to be winning the Europa League. The Gunners are 3-1 up on Valencia after the first leg of their semi-final and play the return fixture on Thursday at the Mestalla Stadium.