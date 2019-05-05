Championship Table 2019: Football Results, Final Standings and Play-off Fixtures

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Norwich City secured the Championship title on Sunday after a 2-1 win over Aston Villa at Villa Park. The result means the Villans finish fifth and will take on West Bromwich Albion in the play-off semi-finals.

The second play-off semi-final will be between Derby County and Leeds United. Derby sealed the final play-off place with a 3-1 win over the Baggies, while Marcelo Bielsa's side suffered a surprise 3-2 defeat at relegated Ipswich Town.

Derby's win means that Middlesbrough miss out on a play-off place and have to settle for seventh after a 2-1 victory at Rotherham, while Bristol City finished eighth after a 1-1 draw against Hull City.

Sunday's Results

Aston Villa 1-2 Norwich

Blackburn Rovers 2-2 Swansea City

Brentford 3-0 Preston North End

Derby County 3-1 West Brom

Hill City 1-1 Bristol City

Ipswich Town 3-2 Leeds United

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Bolton Wanderers

Reading 0-0 Birmingham City

Rotherham 1-2 Middlesbrough

Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Queens Park Rangers

Stoke City 2-2 Sheffield United

Wigan Athletic 1-0 Millwall

Standings (Played, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Norwich City: 46, +36, 94

2. Sheffield United: 46, +37, 89

3. Leeds United: 46, +23, 83

4. West Brom: 46, +25, 80

5. Aston Villa: 46, +21, 76

6. Derby County: 46, +15, 74

7. Middlesbrough: 45, +8, 73

8. Bristol City: 46, +6, 70

9. Nottingham Forest: 46, +7, 66

10. Swansea City: 46, +3, 65

11. Brentford: 46, +14, 64

12. Sheffield Wednesday: 46, -2, 64

13. Hull City: 46, -2, 62

14. Preston North End: 46, +0, 61

15. Blackburn Rovers: 46, -5, 60

16. Stoke City: 46, -7, 55

17. Birmingham City: 46, +6, 52

18. Wigan Athletic: 46, -13, 52

19. QPR: 46, -18, 51

20. Reading: 46, -17, 47

21. Millwall: 46, -16, 44

22. Rotherham United: 46, -31, 40

23. Bolton Wanderers: 46, -49, 32

24. Ipswich Town: 46, -41, 31

Play-off Semi-Final Fixtures

Saturday, May 11: Aston Villa vs. West Brom, 12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, May 11: Derby County vs. Leeds United, 5:15 p.m. BST/12:15 p.m. ET



Tuesday, May 14: West Brom vs Aston Villa, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 15: Leeds vs Derby, 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday Recap

Norwich had already confirmed their promotion to the Premier League but made sure they went up as champions with victory in their final league match.

Teemu Pukki sent the Canaries on their way to victory with his 29th goal of the season after just seven minutes:

Yet Jonathan Kodjia flicked Conor Hourihane's free-kick past goalkeeper Tim Krul seven minutes later to level the match.

A free-flowing game saw chances for both sides, but Norwich clinched the win late on through Mario Vrancic. The midfielder slotted home after good work from Jamal Lewis as Norwich signed off with a win:

Despite the defeat Aston Villa remain in contention to take the final promotion spot and will face local rivals West Brom for a place in the play-off final.

West Brom will also head into the match on the back of a defeat after losing at Derby as Frank Lampard's side snatched the final place in the play-offs.

Derby needed to win to secure sixth place and went ahead when Martyn Waghorn headed Jayden Bogle's excellent cross home at the near post after 19 minutes.

Stefan Johansen curled home a deserved equaliser just two minutes after half-time to make it 1-1, before Derby scored twice in two minutes to secure victory.

Mason Bennett converted from close range shortly after arriving as a substitute, while Harry Wilson made it 3-1 from the penalty spot after Tom Lawrence was brought down by Kyle Bartley.

West Brom then saw Hal Robson-Kanu sent off in stoppage time for kicking out at Bradley Johnson, the red card means the Baggies will have to cope without the Welshman for the play-offs:

Derby go on to face Leeds in the play-off semi-final in a match that promises to be an intriguing fixture between the two sides.

Leeds have beaten the Rams twice already this season but were fined £200,000 after their meeting in January for spying on their opponents ahead of the game, per Tom Morgan at the Telegraph.