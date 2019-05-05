Championship Table 2019: Football Results, Final Standings and Play-off Fixtures

Championship Table 2019: Football Results, Final Standings and Play-off FixturesMay 5, 2019
Norwich City secured the Championship title on Sunday after a 2-1 win over Aston Villa at Villa Park. The result means the Villans finish fifth and will take on West Bromwich Albion in the play-off semi-finals.
The second play-off semi-final will be between Derby County and Leeds United. Derby sealed the final play-off place with a 3-1 win over the Baggies, while Marcelo Bielsa's side suffered a surprise 3-2 defeat at relegated Ipswich Town.
Derby's win means that Middlesbrough miss out on a play-off place and have to settle for seventh after a 2-1 victory at Rotherham, while Bristol City finished eighth after a 1-1 draw against Hull City.
Sunday's Results
Aston Villa 1-2 Norwich
Blackburn Rovers 2-2 Swansea City
Brentford 3-0 Preston North End
Derby County 3-1 West Brom
Hill City 1-1 Bristol City
Ipswich Town 3-2 Leeds United
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Bolton Wanderers
Reading 0-0 Birmingham City
Rotherham 1-2 Middlesbrough
Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Queens Park Rangers
Stoke City 2-2 Sheffield United
Wigan Athletic 1-0 Millwall
Standings (Played, Goal Difference and Points)
1. Norwich City: 46, +36, 94
2. Sheffield United: 46, +37, 89
3. Leeds United: 46, +23, 83
4. West Brom: 46, +25, 80
5. Aston Villa: 46, +21, 76
6. Derby County: 46, +15, 74
7. Middlesbrough: 45, +8, 73
8. Bristol City: 46, +6, 70
9. Nottingham Forest: 46, +7, 66
10. Swansea City: 46, +3, 65
11. Brentford: 46, +14, 64
12. Sheffield Wednesday: 46, -2, 64
13. Hull City: 46, -2, 62
14. Preston North End: 46, +0, 61
15. Blackburn Rovers: 46, -5, 60
16. Stoke City: 46, -7, 55
17. Birmingham City: 46, +6, 52
18. Wigan Athletic: 46, -13, 52
19. QPR: 46, -18, 51
20. Reading: 46, -17, 47
21. Millwall: 46, -16, 44
22. Rotherham United: 46, -31, 40
23. Bolton Wanderers: 46, -49, 32
24. Ipswich Town: 46, -41, 31
Play-off Semi-Final Fixtures
Saturday, May 11: Aston Villa vs. West Brom, 12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET
Saturday, May 11: Derby County vs. Leeds United, 5:15 p.m. BST/12:15 p.m. ET
Tuesday, May 14: West Brom vs Aston Villa, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET
Wednesday, May 15: Leeds vs Derby, 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET
Sunday Recap
Norwich had already confirmed their promotion to the Premier League but made sure they went up as champions with victory in their final league match.
Teemu Pukki sent the Canaries on their way to victory with his 29th goal of the season after just seven minutes:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Teemu Pukki has now scored 29 goals in this season's Championship; the last player to score more in a single campaign was Glenn Murray in 2012-13 (30). At least four more goals than any other player in the league this term. 🔰 https://t.co/5zSXVirHUT
Yet Jonathan Kodjia flicked Conor Hourihane's free-kick past goalkeeper Tim Krul seven minutes later to level the match.
A free-flowing game saw chances for both sides, but Norwich clinched the win late on through Mario Vrancic. The midfielder slotted home after good work from Jamal Lewis as Norwich signed off with a win:
Despite the defeat Aston Villa remain in contention to take the final promotion spot and will face local rivals West Brom for a place in the play-off final.
West Brom will also head into the match on the back of a defeat after losing at Derby as Frank Lampard's side snatched the final place in the play-offs.
Derby needed to win to secure sixth place and went ahead when Martyn Waghorn headed Jayden Bogle's excellent cross home at the near post after 19 minutes.
Stefan Johansen curled home a deserved equaliser just two minutes after half-time to make it 1-1, before Derby scored twice in two minutes to secure victory.
Mason Bennett converted from close range shortly after arriving as a substitute, while Harry Wilson made it 3-1 from the penalty spot after Tom Lawrence was brought down by Kyle Bartley.
West Brom then saw Hal Robson-Kanu sent off in stoppage time for kicking out at Bradley Johnson, the red card means the Baggies will have to cope without the Welshman for the play-offs:
Dave Clark @daveclark1984
Red card -WBA sub Hal Robson-Kanu shown a straight red and will miss the play-offs
Derby go on to face Leeds in the play-off semi-final in a match that promises to be an intriguing fixture between the two sides.
Leeds have beaten the Rams twice already this season but were fined £200,000 after their meeting in January for spying on their opponents ahead of the game, per Tom Morgan at the Telegraph.