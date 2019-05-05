MotoGP Grand Prix of Spain 2019 Results: Marc Marquez Cruises to Another Win

JORGE GUERRERO/Getty Images

Defending MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez shot into the lead in Turn 1 of the Grand Prix of Spain on Sunday and never looked back, cruising to his second win of the year.

The 26-year-old held off Alex Rins, who finished in second place, while Maverick Vinales took the final podium spot ahead of Andrea Dovizioso. Valentino Rossi rode a late surge to sixth place.

The win saw Marquez claim top spot in the standings, one point ahead of Rins and three of Dovizioso. Rossi is fourth, nine points behind the leader.

Here is a look at the results from Jerez:

For the full MotoGP standings, visit the official website.

Marquez had a superb start and dove into Turn 1 in the lead, with Vinales and Dovizioso both outside the top three.

The defending world champion quickly found some excellent pace:

Franco Morbidelli was the only one who could follow the pace of the Spaniard early, while in the background, championship leader Dovizioso ran wide after a pass on Vinales, losing even more time. Ducati had the raw pace but struggled in the corners, and with Rins also getting involved in the battle, the gap between the top three and the rest of the pack grew steadily.

The Petronas Yamaha duo of Morbidelli and Fabio Quartararo kept the pressure on leader Marquez in the early stages:

But the consistent 26-year-old soon started to pull out a lead, and Vinales made it a trio of Yamahas behind the leader. Further back, Rossi struggled to pass Jack Miller, greatly hurting his championship aspirations.

Quartararo got the pass for second place and seemed ready to hunt down the leader, only for him to drop out of the race shortly after. MotoGP writer Simon Patterson felt bad for the Frenchman:

That left the battle for second place right open, however, with Morbidelli starting to slow down. It compounded what was an awful day for his team:

Rossi finally got the pass on Miller with seven laps to go, but he still had ground to make up on the chasing pack. He swiftly overtook Morbidelli and Cal Crutchlow to move into sixth place, salvaging a few extra points in the championship race.

Miller crashed out of a top-10 spot after a battle with Aleix Espargaro, but there was relatively little movement in the rest of the top 10. Dovizioso continued to hunt Vinales for the final podium spot heading into the final round, but he ran out of time to make a move stick.

The next race will be on May 19 at the Bugatti Circuit in France.