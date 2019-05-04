Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic Rematch Fight Set for UFC 241 in August

Sam Wasson/Getty Images

The UFC announced that heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will defend his belt against Stipe Miocic at UFC 241 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Sat., Aug. 17.

Cormier beat Miocic via first-round knockout at UFC 226 on July 7, 2018 to earn the heavyweight title. He has made one successful title defense against Derrick Lewis, winning via second-round submission at UFC 230.

The 40-year-old champion has a lifetime 22-1 record with one no-contest. He was the UFC's heavyweight and light heavyweight champ at one point but relinquished the latter belt.

Miocic, a former UFC heavyweight champion, sports an 18-3 career mark.

He has not fought since the UFC 226 bout.

Cormier is listed at BetOnline with -150 ($150 to win $100) odds to win. Miocic is a +130 ($100 to win $130) underdog.

A Cormier vs. Brock Lesnar fight looked like it would be in the works, but when UFC President Dana White said Lesnar was retiring, attention turned to Miocic, per Brett Okamoto of ESPN.com.

UFC lightweight Vinc Pichel believes Miocic should have been Cormier's initial opponent in the first place (warning: tweet contains profanity):







Mike Bohn of USA Today also gave credit to Cormier for backing his initial claim to offer Miocic a rematch if the Lesnar fight fell through:

Cormier is currently listed as UFC's top pound-for-pound fighter. Miocic is only listed below Cormier on the heavyweight list.