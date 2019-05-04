Million Dollar Mile: Week 3 Recap, Highlights of LeBron James, Tim Tebow's Show

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

After a four-week hiatus, Million Dollar Mile returned to CBS on Saturday night with Episode 3 of the LeBron James-produced and Tim Tebow-hosted television reality show.

Since the program has been off the air for an extended period of time, here's a brief refresher on the premise. Contestants compete in an obstacle course set up in the streets of Los Angeles for the chance to win prize money worth up to $1 million.

Oh, they also have to get around a group of elite athletes in their quest to win the race.

The contestants get a two-minute head start to make sure they aren't completely overwhelmed by the athletes. Despite starting with an advantage, it's turning out to be quite difficult for contestants to have success.

Olivia Lozano, a wildlife firefighter from California, found out the hard way when she got caught on the hang-time track almost as soon as she arrived at the rotating wheel.

After relocating from Texas to New York, Trevor Bell used his prowess as a former football player to bring a spark to the games. He started on the same path as Lozano, clearing the hang-time portion of the track to earn $10,000.

Hunter McIntyre, Bell's defender, made quick work of his run through hang time and cut Bell's lead down to one minute, 43 seconds.

Bell appeared to be building up more momentum by making it all the way through the bamboo forest to earn the $25,000 prize. Unfortunately, that portion of the course took its toll on his stamina. The New Yorker saw his lead all but evaporate as soon as he got to windy wall with $50,000 on the line.

The good news is Bell was able to make it to the top of windy wall, but his lead was down to just 21 seconds with McIntyre still moving at a brisk pace.

Heading into flies on the wall, McIntyre was finally able to pass Bell and protect the $1 million grand prize.

Even though Bell didn't walk away with the big money, he still managed to earn $50,000 and bragging rights to say he finished ahead of an elite-level athlete in three different physical challenges along the way.

There is also more good news for Million Dollar Mile fans. There won't be nearly as long of a wait to see if anyone can win all six obstacles to earn $1 million. Episode 4 will air on May 11 at 8 p.m. ET.