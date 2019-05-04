Wells Fargo Championship 2019: Max Homa, Jason Dufner, Joel Dahmen Tied for Lead

Jason E. Miczek/Associated Press

With Mother Nature making things difficult on the course, Max Homa, Jason Dufner and Joel Dahmen entered the clubhouse at the Wells Fargo Championship 2019 on Saturday as co-leaders with one round to play.

Dufner had entered the day in first place at 11 under through the first two rounds, but Homa and Dahmen each used one-under 70s in the third round to pull even atop the leaderboard.

A pair of weather delays interrupted Saturday's action. The first one lasted 71 minutes, and the second one stopped play for 66 minutes.



Below is a look at Day 3 from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Wells Fargo Championship 2019—Round 3

T1. Max Homa 70 (-11)

T1. Jason Dufner 71 (-11)

T1. Joel Dahmen 70 (-11)

4. Pat Perez 66 (-10)

5. Rory McIlroy 68 (-9)

6. Justin Rose 68 (-8)

T7. Paul Casey 66 (-7)

T7. Seamus Power 69 (-7)

*Full leaderboard available on PGATour.com

The three co-leaders only managed a combined two-under on the day, but given the rest of the field had equally tough days, it proved to be just enough.

Homa put himself right in the thick of things with a 63 in Round 2—and the 28-year-old wasted little time in making moves, notching a birdie on the second hole:

He posted a 33 on the front nine and used birdies on Nos. 8 and 10 to create some separation in the middle of the round:

However, bogeys on Nos. 11 and 18 brought him back to the pack. As a result, Dufner and Dahmen enter the final day in first as well.

Homa noted that he is used to the later tee time on Thursdays and Fridays, but it didn't seem to bother him on Saturday. His 70 puts him in position to make a run at his first career win on tour.

On his 30th birthday, Rory McIlroy did his best to keep pace with the leaders. Fortunately for him, he was feeling it early on.

His impressive drives helped him shoot a 34 on the front nine, notching a birdie on the seventh.

As he looks for his third career Wells Fargo title, he will enter the final day just two strokes back of the lead in fifth.

Meanwhile, Justin Rose didn't have the smoothest of starts to Day 3, as he bogeyed the second hole. However, he quickly got back on track by tallying four birdies over a six-hole span, starting midway through the front nine.

Unfortunately for him, though, his day ended on a sour note, as he bogeyed the 18th. Even with that, though, he finishes the day in sixth.

Considering he entered the tournament with "no idea where [his] game is this week," per Golf Channel, he should be more than content to be sitting in sixth place with 18 holes to play. If he can rally on Sunday, he would capture his first career Wells Fargo title.

Although he may not be atop the leaderboard, Paul Casey was among those to make the most out of moving day by shooting a five-under 66. While he shot par on 15 of his 18 holes, he managed to climb up the standings thanks to two eagles and a birdie.

According to PGA Tour Communications, it marked the fifth time Casey has recorded a pair of eagles in a single round on tour:

That combined with a bogey-free round helped him jump up into a tie for seventh.

Of note, Sergio Garcia used a 65 to move into a tie for ninth at six under for the tournament.

Unfortunately for the golfers, the Weather Channel forecast includes a 50 percent chance of precipitation in Charlotte on Sunday, with potential for a thunderstorm in the morning.

If they can get all 18 holes in, though, there figures to be plenty to keep an eye on during the final round.