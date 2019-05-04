eUnited's Top Plays, Prize Money from PUBG NPL 2019 Week 6

GLENN CHAPMAN/Getty Images

Six weeks after Phase 1 of the National PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) League concluded, Phase 2 got underway this weekend, with 16 teams in action on Saturday.

Tempo Storm captured the Phase 1 crown, finishing 69 points above second-place Cloud9. That is now in the past, though, with the next phase now in progress.

Below is a look at the action from the first day of Phase 2.

NPL Phase 2 Standings—Week 1

1. eUnited (24 kill points, 38 total points)

2. Player One Esports (20 kill points, 35 total points)

3. Lazarus (19 kill points, 32 total points)

4. Cloud9 (25 kill points, 30 total points)

5. Denial Esports (16 kill points, 29 total points)

6. Wildcard Gaming (14 kill points, 28 total points)

7. BluMartini Gaming (12 kill points, 28 total points)

8. Tempo Storm (14 kill points, 25 total points)

9. Spacestation Gaming (14 kill points, 22 total points)

10. Team Envy (13 kill points, 17 total points)

11. The Rumblers (12 kill points, 15 total points)

12. Pecadores (nine kill points, 15 total points)

13. Simplicity (10 kill points, 13 total points)

14. Ghost Gaming (10 kill points, 12 total points)

15. Excelerate (eight kill points, eight total points)

16. Endemic (seven kill points, eight total points)

Now that there's a clean slate, getting off to a strong start can set up a team for the rest of the phase. And it was eUnited that took advantage of the opportunity at hand.

In Match 1, Denial Esports made a strong opening statement by grabbing the victory along with 13 eliminations. Shuhroo did most of the damage himself, racking up 10 kills.

But there's only so long Tempo Storm can be held in check.

The Phase 1 winners responded to Denial's 13-kill victory by accomplishing the feat themselves in the second match:

That would be about as much noise as Tempo Storm would make on this day, though.

BluMartini Gaming got in on the action in the third match:

That seven-kill victory was enough to put them in fifth place entering the final match of the day.

While eUnited were held quiet for the majority of the day, a 12-kill victory in the fourth match helped them finish the day on a high note:

That performance helped eUnited double their kill points for the day, powering the club into first place. Now, they take a three-point lead midway through Week 1.

Cloud9 (25) piled up the most kill points on Saturday, but a 30-point performance has the team in fourth.

There won't be much of a wait for the gamers to get another crack at the competition. Week 2 wraps up with four matches on Sunday, with the first one getting underway at 5 p.m. ET.