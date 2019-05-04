Kentucky Derby 2019 Payout: Finishing Times, Prize Money Earnings for Field

John Minchillo/Associated Press

The winner of the 2019 Kentucky Derby was crowned on a technicality.

For the first time in Derby history, the unofficial winner was disqualified due to an infraction in the race. Maximum Security led wire-to-wire and appeared to move to 5-0 in his career before controversy enveloped horse racing's biggest day.

After a review showed Maximum Security cut into the lane of War of Will, the stewards reversed the decision and awarded the roses to long shot Country House in a shocking move. Country House is the second-longest shot to ever win the Kentucky Derby.

Final Kentucky Derby Results and Payouts

Finish: Horse; Jockey; Trainer (Payout)

1 (DQ). Maximum Security; Luis Saez; Jason Servis

2. Country House (1 3/4 lengths); Flavien Prat; William I. Mott ($1.86 million)

3. Code of Honor (2 1/2 lengths); John R. Velazquez; Claude R. McGaughey III ($600,000)

4. Tacitus (3 1/4 lengths); Jose L. Ortiz; William I. Mott ($300,000)

5. Improbable (3 1/4 lengths); Irad Ortiz Jr.; Bob Baffert ($150,000)

6. Game Winner (3 3/4 lengths); Joel Rosario; Bob Baffert ($90,000)

The field caught a break earlier this week when Derby favorite Omaha Beach was forced to withdraw from the race due to entrapped epiglottis.

With Omaha Beach out and rain muddying up Churchill Downs, the race was considered among the most wide-open in recent memory. Improbable came into the race as a favorite, with Maximum Security second not far behind.

When the race got underway, Maximum Security was the class of the field without question. Luis Saez got his horse out of the gate ahead of the field, with Long Range Toddy and Bodexpress following close behind.

While there were a few instances of horses getting within spitting distance of Maximum Security, none ever came truly close to overtaking him. Country House wound up crossing the line in second place well behind the clear best horse in the field.

Then controversy broke loose across horse racing.

After the race, an objection was filed due to a move in the final turn by Maximum Security. It appeared that the horse moved in front of War of Will before having clearance and pushing the horse back. Saez said after the race that Maximum Security was scared by the crowd noise and started moving to the outside before he was able to straighten the horse.

The stewards in charge of the race went into the replay booth and held lengthy discussions before awarding the race to Country House.

"It's not supposed to matter—Kentucky Derby or whatever it is," Country House trainer Bill Mott told NBC. "There's a couple horses that nearly went down in the race and it eliminated all chance for them."

The reversal led to widespread frustration on social media, with many saying the officials followed the letter of the law and not the spirit. It appeared that Country House was affected minimally (if at all) by Maximum Security's violation. War of Will and Long Range Toddy appeared far more affected.

That said, it was a violation by the letter of the law, and Country House is the 2019 Kentucky Derby winner as a result.