Country House's Controversial 2019 Kentucky Derby Win Sparks Twitter Disbelief

For the first time in Kentucky Derby history, the winner of the Run for the Roses crossed the finish line in second place.

Long shot Country House was awarded the 2019 Kentucky Derby on Saturday after officials disqualified winner Maximum Security for impeding multiple horses by switching lanes without clearance. The 65-1 winner is the second-highest odds in Kentucky Derby history, per ESPN Stats & Info, but few were talking about that after the race.

Instead, the Twittersphere blew up, as many viewers were up in arms over Country House essentially being awarded the race on a technicality.

While it appears the stewards followed the letter of the law, the overwhelming sentiment is that the spirit was broken. Maximum Security did get in the way of Country House, whose rider, Flavien Prat, filed the appeal after the race. The infraction caused War of Will to have to move back, as well as Long Range Toddy. However, it appeared Country House showed no signs of ill effects and was blown out on a clean straight stretch by Maximum Security.

It was clear Maximum Security was the best horse in the field. By anyone who watched the race, Maximum Security was the wire-to-wire winner.

Now horse racing's biggest day is left to be mired in controversy.