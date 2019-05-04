Daniel Jacobs Fails Weight Check Before Canelo Alvarez Bout; Fight Still On

John Locher/Associated Press

Daniel Jacobs came in more than three pounds over the 170-pound rehydration weight limit for Saturday's bout with Canelo Alvarez, but the bout will go on as scheduled.

"Jacobs came in heavy. It is what it is," Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya told ESPN.com's Dan Rafael. "We spoke to Canelo and his attitude is, 'I don't care. I'm still gonna kick his ass.' Canelo is pissed off, and he wants to kick his ass. Canelo was 169, solid and feeling stronger than ever. But the fact that Jacobs came in heavy tells you a lot. It tells you how unsure he is in himself."

Alvarez weighed in at 169 pounds. Both fighters made the 160-pound limit for their welterweight championship unification bout Friday but had a weight check-in Saturday where neither could be above 170 pounds.

Under terms of the fight contract, Jacobs will be fined $1 million of his $10 million purse guarantee.

"My thought is as long as both guys made 160 and Canelo looked the stronger fighter during the weigh-in [Friday], that's all that matters," De La Hoya said. "We have a fight."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

