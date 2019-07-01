Wes Matthews, Bucks Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Veteran Minimum Contract

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Free-agent guard Wesley Matthews has agreed to a contract with the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"The NBA's Executive of the Year Jon Horst did a tremendous job building out the Bucks bench a summer ago," said Wojnarowski. "Solid addition on a minimum deal here. Several contenders were in pursuit of Matthews, who played his college ball at Marquette."

This is just the latest move for the veteran, as he suited up for three different organizations in 2018-19. Matthews started the season with the Dallas Mavericks but got traded to the New York Knicks in the Kristaps Porzingis deal. New York bought him out a week after acquiring him, leading him to finish out the season with the Indiana Pacers.

All of that came as he finished out a lucrative four-year contract that he signed in 2015.

Through all of the moving around, Matthews continued to produce. He wound up averaging 12.2 points per game and shooting 37.2 percent from three-point range. While averaging 7.0 points per game during a first-round loss to the Boston Celtics, he shot 33.3 percent (7-of-21) from beyond the arc.

He is a career 38.2 percent three-point shooter for his 10-year career.

Between his perimeter shooting and his defense, the 32-year-old Matthews can still contribute on the court. Now, the Bucks are hoping he can be a key part of the rotation after losing point guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Indiana Pacers.

With the Bucks re-signing Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez while bringing in Robin Lopez and now Matthews, Giannis Antetokounmpo has a roster ready to once again compete for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.