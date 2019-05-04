IPL Results 2019: Top Run-Scorers, Updated Points Table After Latest Fixtures

Mahesh Kumar A./Associated Press

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals won their last Indian Premier League group-stage matches on Saturday, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, respectively.

In the first match of the day, Delhi (121/5) cruised to a five-wicket (with 23 balls remaining) win, easily chasing down the target set by Rajasthan (115/9).

Bangalore (178/6) left it late to beat Hyderabad (175/7) by four wickets with four balls remaining in the late contest. The Sunrisers' defeat means they can still miss out on the play-offs, with the fifth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders facing the Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

Standings (Rank, Team, Played, Net Run Rate, Points):

1. Chennai Super Kings, 13, +0.209, 18*

2. Delhi Capitals, 14, +0.044, 18*

3. Mumbai Indians, 13, +0.321, 16*

4. Sunrisers Hyderabad, 14, +0.577, 12

5. Kolkata Knight Riders, 13, +0.173, 12

6. Rajasthan Royals, 14, -0.449, 11

7. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 14, -0.607, 11

8. Kings XI Punjab, 13, -0.351, 10

*Denotes teams to have qualified for playoffs.

Top Run-Scorers

David Warner, Sunrisers Hyderabad, 692

KL Rahul, Kings XI Punjab, 522

Andre Russell, Kolkata Knight Riders, 510

Shikhar Dhawan, Delhi Capitals, 486

Virat Kholi, Royal Challengers Bangalore, 464

Kings XI will face the Super Kings and the Indians take on the Knight Riders on Sunday in the last matches before the play-offs.

Rajasthan's season came to an unimpressive end at the hands of Delhi on Saturday, per ESPN Cricinfo:

Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane decided to bat at the toss and paid dearly for that choice. He scored just two runs from four balls, setting the tone for a disappointing innings from the visitors. Riyan Parag scored 50 from 49, but only Liam Livingstone (14) and Shreyas Gopal (12) added double-digit runs for a team total of 115.

Amit Mishra led the way for Delhi's bowlers, taking three wickets and giving up just 17 runs.

Rishabh Pant powered the chase with an unbeaten 53 and thanked the Delhi crowd after the contest:

Delhi moved up to second place with the win and will finish there if Kolkata beat Mumbai on Sunday.

In the second match of the day, Kane Williamson's unbeaten 70 from 43 balls played a key role in Hyderabad's total of 175. The last over was a brutal one for the hosts:

Bangalore had a solid innings with the bat themselves, however, and soon closed in on the target. There was late drama in the 19th over when Khaleel Ahmed took two wickets, but back-to-back fours from Umesh Yadav ended the contest with four balls remaining.

Shimron Hetmyer was the main main in the chase, scoring 75 from 47.

Hyderabad will now have to wait for the result of Sunday's match between Mumbai and Kolkata to learn their play-off fate; they will qualify with an Indians win.