Paul Pogba's Brother Doesn't Know If Midfield Star Will Leave Manchester United

Paul Pogba's brother Florentin has said he doesn't know whether his brother will leave Manchester United this summer but added "things are going to happen" amid rumours linking the France international with Real Madrid.

The Atlanta United defender spoke to Mario Cortegana and David Nelson of Madrid-based newspaper AS and was repeatedly asked about his brother's future.

Florentin said a lack of UEFA Champions League football with United next year wouldn't automatically lead to a transfer, and when asked about the influence of manager Zinedine Zidane, he added: "I could tell you one thing today and another thing tomorrow."

Finally, when asked how he feels, he said: "Things are going to happen. Summer's coming. We'll see if he stays, if he goes."

Pogba has been a constant topic of discussion in the Spanish press for some time now, with frequent speculation about a possible move to the capital in the summer.

Real are likely to spend big after a disappointing 2018-19 campaign that will end without silverware, and the 26-year-old could be a star for Los Blancos.

According to the Daily Mail (h/t Goal), the Red Devils would be open to selling at the right fee:

Barcelona, who Florentin said the brothers supported in their childhoods, have also hinted they might be interested:

Pogba returned to United from Juventus in 2016, but the move hasn't been a success so far. He reportedly fell out with former manager Jose Mourinho and was told he'd never captain the side again after a 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in September, per Rob Dawson of ESPN FC.

Things have been better under new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but the 2018-19 campaign still hasn't been a success. Florentin admitted in the AS interview his brother doesn't seem happy at the moment.

United are still battling for a spot in next year's Champions League. They sit three points behind Chelsea and the final ticket in the Premier League standings. With just two matches left, they'll need things to go their way to pass the Gunners and Arsenal.