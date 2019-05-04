Michael Malone: Nuggets' 4OT Game 3 Loss vs. Trail Blazers an 'Instant Classic'

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said Friday night's quadruple-overtime battle with the Portland Trail Blazers was an "instant classic" despite his team's 140-137 loss.

"If I was at home watching this game tonight, I would've been glued to my TV," Malone told reporters after Game 3 of the second-round playoff series in Portland. "This was a great basketball game. Wasn't pretty at all times—but the effort, the competitive spirit from both groups was outstanding."

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

Malone admitted afterward he probably leaned too heavily on his superstar center in an effort to pick up a crucial road win with the series tied at one game apiece.

"I mean, Nikola Jokic played 65 minutes tonight," he said. "That's unheard of. That's ridiculous. I can't do that to him; that's too many minutes."

Jokic was one of several players to post a monster stat line with 33 points, 18 rebounds and 14 assists for his third triple-double of the 2019 NBA postseason.

Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 34 points, while Will Barton added 22 points and nine boards off the bench.

CJ McCollum posted a game-high 41 points to pace the Blazers to a 2-1 series lead. Four other players tallied at least 15 points for Portland, including Damian Lillard with 28.

There won't be much rest for the weary as the Blazers and Nuggets will be back in action Sunday with a 7 p.m. ET tipoff (4 p.m. PT in Portland) for Game 4 on TNT.