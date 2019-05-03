TMZ Releases Arrest Video of Mark Walton Being Tased After High-Speed Car Chase

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Footage of free-agent running back Mark Walton being tased by police officers during his March 12 arrest has been released.

TMZ published the video Friday (Warning: Contains NSFW language and potentially distressing content):

Walton was arrested on April 4 after surrendering to police and was charged with three felonies, including carrying a concealed weapon, marijuana possession and reckless driving.

Per TMZ Sports, police said Walton was "speeding and weaving through traffic" when his car came to a stop and he ran away after being told to get on the ground.

It marked the third time Walton has been arrested already in 2019. The 22-year-old was previously arrested in January on a misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession. In February, he was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge after snatching a phone from a woman during an argument outside of a parking garage.

The Cincinnati Bengals, who drafted Walton in the fourth round in 2018, released him following his most recent arrest.