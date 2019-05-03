Ex-49ers OL Anthony Davis Files for NFL Reinstatement; Out of League Since '16

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Former San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Anthony Davis filed for reinstatement from the NFL after two previous retirements.

Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reported the update Friday, noting the Niners will retain his rights if he's granted clearance to return.

San Francisco selected Davis with the 11th overall pick in the 2010 draft. He played five years with the Niners before skipping the 2015 season.

The Rutgers product was one of four players to retire from the team that offseason citing health concerns. He described a "white fog" he played through while saying, "it's scary when your brain's not working the way it's supposed to."

"After a few years of thought, I've decided it will be best for me to take a year or so away from the NFL," Davis said. "This will be a time for me to allow my brain and body a chance to heal. I know many won't understand my decision, that's ok."

He returned to the 49ers in July 2016 but made just one regular-season appearance that season before heading back into retirement in September 2016.

"I just want my time and mind intact, when you lose em both, you can't buy em back," Davis said at the time.

Davis ranked 23rd among offensive tackles in Approximate Value from 2010 through 2014, per Pro Football Reference.

It took less than a week for him to receive NFL reinstatement during his last return. While he'll likely be cleared again, it's unknown whether he'll be welcomed back to San Francisco for a third time.