NASCAR at Dover 2019 Qualifying Results: Chase Elliott Takes Pole Position

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Chase Elliott captured the pole position for Sunday's Gander RV 400 after posting the best time in the final round of qualifying Friday at Dover International Speedway in Delaware.

Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron will also break from the front row for the 11th race of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season after finishing second. Kyle Larson and Joey Logano are set to start from Row 2.

Elliott, who won last week's GEICO 500 at Talladega, picked up his second pole of the campaign and the sixth of his career.

The 23-year-old Georgia native has been one of the Cup Series' most consistent drivers during the opening half of the season. He's finished no worse than 19th in any of the first 10 races and has led at least 35 laps in four of his past five starts.

He told Fox Sports 1 (via NASCAR.com) he's hopeful Hendrick can carry the momentum into Sunday.

"This place can either be a lot of fun in qualifying or it can be a handful, and today was one of those fun ones," Elliott said. "Team Hendrick, 1-2, which is awesome. Chevrolet power and everybody that contributes to our cars has been working hard, so hopefully we can back it up on Sunday."

Elliott has enjoyed plenty of success at Dover, finishing in the top five in all but one of his six outings at the track, including a win last October.

Kevin Harvick is the race's reigning champion. He dominated last year's spring race at Dover, winning all three stages to take the checkered flag.

It was just the second victory in 36 career Dover starts for the 2014 Cup Series champion, but he's still a fan of the track.

"For me, the thing I love about Dover is just the fact that it's hammer down and you're up on top of the wheel for 400 laps there," he told reporters Friday. "It's violent. Everything about Dover is violent. It's fast."

He'll start sixth in his effort to defend last year's title.

The green flag for the Gander RV 400 will fly Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.