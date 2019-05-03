Corey Kluber Placed on IL with Fractured Ulna; Will Be Evaluated in 3-4 Weeks

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Cleveland starting pitcher Corey Kluber is heading to the 10-day injured list with a fractured ulna, according to Mandy Bell of MLB.com.

Per that report, "Kluber was evaluated at the Cleveland Clinic yesterday. X-rays and a CT scan confirmed the non-displaced fracture of his right ulna. He will be re-examined in 3-4 weeks. No surgery as of now."

