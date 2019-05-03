IPL 2019: Top Run-Scorers, Leading Averages, Strike Rates and More T20 Stats

Bikas Das/Associated Press

Kings XI Punjab were defeated by Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League on Friday.

KXIP set a target of 183 for six in their innings, but the visitors were ruthless as opportunities presented themselves in Chandigarh.

KKR remained motivated at the crease and finished the run chase with two overs to spare.

The defeat all but extinguishes Punjab's realistic hopes of a play-off spot but the dream continues for Kolkata.

IPL Latest Standings (Games played, points, net run rate)

1. Chennai Super Kings: 13, 18, +0.209

2. Mumbai Indians: 13, 16, +0.321

3. Delhi Capitals: 13, 16, -0.096

4: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 13, 12, +0.653

5. Kolkata Knight Riders: 13, 12, +0.173

6. Rajasthan Royals: 13, 11, -0.321

7. Kings XI Punjab: 13, 10, -0.351

8. Royal Challengers Bangalore: 13, 9, -0.694

Highest Run-Scorers

1. David Warner, SRH: 692

2. KL Rahul, KXIP: 522

3. Andre Russell, KKR: 510

4. Shikhar Dhawan, DC: 470

5. Quinton de Kock, MI: 462

Top Batting Averages

1. MS Dhoni, CSK: 119.33

2. David Warner, SRH: 69.20

2. Andre Russell, KKR: 63.75

4. Jonny Bairstow, SRH: 55.62

5. Marcus Stoinis, RCB: 52.75

Best Batting Strike Rates

1. Andre Russell, KKR: 205.64

2. Hardik Pandya, MI: 198.95

3. Sunil Narine, KKR: 166.27

4. Moeen Ali, RCB: 165.41

5. Rishabh Pant, DC: 161.11

Most Wickets

1. Kagiso Rabada, DC: 25

2. Imran Tahir, CSK: 21

3. Shreyas Gopal, RR: 18

4. Yuzvendra Chahal, RCB: 17

5. Mohammed Shami, KXIP: 17

Best Bowling Averages

1. Anukul Roy, MI: 11.00

2. Oshane Thomas, RR: 13.20

3. Jagadeesha Suchith, DC: 14.00

4. Alzarri Joseph, MI: 14.50

5. Kagiso Rabada, DC: 14.72

Upcoming Matches

Saturday, May 4: DC vs. RR, RCB vs. SRH

Sunday, May 5: KXIP vs. CSK, MI vs KKR

(All statistics, per the IPL's official website)

Friday Recap

KXIP would have been satisfied with their first-innings haul, but their opponents were smooth as they chased with vigour.

Chris Gayle was disappointing after scoring only 14 from 14 for the hosts but the middle order stood firm and secured a good run-rate.

Nicolas Pooran was impressive at No. 4 as he finished two runs short of his half-century off just 27 balls before losing his wicket.

Sam Curran went one better than his team-mate with a solid 55 from only 24, closing out the innings in the final overs as he survived a dropped catch.

The IPL highlighted Curran's excellent knock:

The total of 183 was well earned but the visitors quickly went to work to reduce the target.

Chris Lynn was in no mood to take his time at the crease for KKR, and the 29-year-old Australian added 46 from 22 before being caught and bowled by Andrew Tye.

Opener Shubman Gill accelerated the run chase with incredible timing. The Punjab-born 19-year-old appeared impossible to beat as he protected his stumps.

Home fans started to filter out early as KKR continued to find the boundary with little reply from the bowling unit, and the atmosphere was subdued in the final five overs.

It was left to Dinesh Karthik to smash a pair of boundaries for the win with plenty of room to spare.

Gill ended with 65 from 49, and the teenager's technique continues to impress as his team fight for the last play-off berth.