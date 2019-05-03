NCAA Rescinds Ban on Title Events in States That Allow Sports Betting

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The NCAA will no longer prevent states with single-game sports betting to host major championship games, according to David Purdum of ESPN.com.

Per that report, "The NCAA board of governors temporarily suspended the policy last year, after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal statute that had restricted state-sponsored sports betting primarily to Nevada for 26 years. The board voted to fully rescind the policy this week."

Las Vegas, for instance, has not been permitted to host NCAA men's or women's basketball tournament games up to this point. That restriction will be lifted.

But the NCAA hasn't changed its tune on betting on college sports and said in a press release that it has "reinforced its desire for a prohibition on wagering on college sports to be included in any federal legislation" to "protect student-athlete well-being and the integrity of the games," according to Purdum.

The NCAA also wants to ban its own student-athletes from betting on all college sports. College athletes betting on their own sport is prohibited, but NCAA president Mark Emmert said told Nick Bromberg of Yahoo Sports in mid-April, "The membership wants a prohibition of athletes gambling in any sports, period."

Sports betting remains fully legal in Nevada, Delaware, Mississippi, New Jersey, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, with a number of other states expected to join those ranks shortly.